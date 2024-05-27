The View singer Kyle Falconer ‘to spend year travelling world with family’ after leaving Broughty Ferry

The View frontman Kyle Falconer has revealed he plans to spend a year travelling the world with his family after bidding farewell to Broughty Ferry.

Kyle, his partner Laura and their three children were living in a flat in Broughty Ferry for several years.

But the couple revealed earlier this month they had upped sticks and moved out ahead of their “next adventure”.

Kyle Falconer travelling UK, Europe, Asia, Australia and USA with family

They did not reveal their plans at the time, but in a new post on Instagram, Kyle shared a video of a campervan they are now living in.

He says they plan on spending time travelling across the UK and Europe in the van before flying to south-east Asia, Australia and the USA.

Several fans replied to say the couple were “living the dream”.

Last August, Kyle had told The Courier the family were “settled” in the Ferry – though admitted they had nearly moved to the US and London at different points.

The family made a trip to the north of Scotland on Saturday, where The View supported Peat and Diesel at Black Isle Belter.

However, they will not be away from Dundee for too long – with The View playing Slessor Gardens in early September.

Earlier this month, The Courier was given an exclusive insight into bandmate Pete Reily’s wedding at Kyle’s Spanish base.