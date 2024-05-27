The View singer Kyle Falconer ‘to spend year travelling world with family’ after leaving Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The View singer Kyle Falconer ‘to spend year travelling world with family’ after leaving Broughty Ferry

The Dundee rocker is hitting the road in a campervan.

By Chloe Burrell
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at a workshop session for No Love Songs. Image: Alastair More
Kyle Falconer and partner Laura Wilde. Image: Alastair More

The View frontman Kyle Falconer has revealed he plans to spend a year travelling the world with his family after bidding farewell to Broughty Ferry.

Kyle, his partner Laura and their three children were living in a flat in Broughty Ferry for several years.

But the couple revealed earlier this month they had upped sticks and moved out ahead of their “next adventure”.

Kyle Falconer travelling UK, Europe, Asia, Australia and USA with family

They did not reveal their plans at the time, but in a new post on Instagram, Kyle shared a video of a campervan they are now living in.

He says they plan on spending time travelling across the UK and Europe in the van before flying to south-east Asia, Australia and the USA.

Several fans replied to say the couple were “living the dream”.

Last August, Kyle had told The Courier the family were “settled” in the Ferry – though admitted they had nearly moved to the US and London at different points.

Fans turn out for The View signing their new album at Assai Records in Dundee,
The View will be back in Dundee in September. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The family made a trip to the north of Scotland on Saturday, where The View supported Peat and Diesel at Black Isle Belter.

However, they will not be away from Dundee for too long – with The View playing Slessor Gardens in early September.

Earlier this month, The Courier was given an exclusive insight into bandmate Pete Reily’s wedding at Kyle’s Spanish base.

