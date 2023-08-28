A house in the Ferry: The View singer Kyle Falconer ‘settled’ back in Dundee – but still tempted by bright lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A house in the Ferry: The View singer Kyle Falconer ‘settled’ back in Dundee – but still tempted by bright lights

The 36-year-old has spoken candidly to The Courier about his "double life" of family and music.

By Ben MacDonald
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep.
Kyle Falconer and partner Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep on August 11. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The View singer Kyle Falconer has revealed how he is “settled” with his family back in Dundee – but is still tempted by the bright lights of London or LA.

The 36-year-old has returned to the limelight after his band released their first album in eight years.

It was seen as a return to form for the Dryburgh trio, who celebrated chart success on Friday.

Falconer also continues to tour his solo material and had a successful run with his new musical, No Love Songs, alongside partner Laura Wilde at the Fringe Festival.

It was in one of The View’s earliest hits, Superstar Tradesman, that Falconer sang about being told to ignore his dreams of becoming a rock star and instead focus on a normal job.

“Get a trade son you will go far. You have a house in the Ferry and a new guitar,” went the conversation with a punter at a bar.

Now, after years of travelling the world, the star has returned close to his roots with a flat, rather than a house, in the Ferry with Laura and kids Wylde, Winnie and Jett.

Asked by The Courier if that means he is calling Dundee home for good, Falconer said: “I don’t know, it changes all the time.

‘I do like the Ferry’

“I nearly put a deposit on a house in London a few months ago. The kids are settled, though, and they love it.

“Laura is also getting a lot of opportunities with her writing. We’ve been to LA quite a lot and we were talking about moving to America before.

“It was going well but then Covid happened so we came home.

“We’re always changing but the kids are at a good school and you can’t just go at the drop of a hat. I do like the Ferry.”

Falconer has previously been candid about his efforts to step away from the hedonistic early days of drink and drugs with The View.

In Family Tree – a single from his first solo album – he sang: “Cause I’m working on me, and the family, I’m growing up, you see, I’m putting bottles of whisky and vodka behind, me, I’m working on the family tree.”

Kyle Falconer on ‘double life’ of music and family

But the singer – who is regularly spotted out running in Dundee – admits he still finds some conflict between life with his kids and life as a musician.

He revealed: “It’s a weird one because I’ve got this double life now.

“I’m a dad taking my kids to school but I’m also a rock star going on tour.

“It’s trying to find the balance and you’ve got to watch your mental health.

“This mini tour (with The View) has been hectic and I’ve been going out for walks.

Kyle Falconer family photo.
Kyle and Laura live with their three children, Wylde, Winnie and Jett (not pictured).

“You do get carried away because you have friends in every city you visit and they want to see you. You have to show up.”

Despite a settled life back in Dundee, Falconer still does plenty of travelling – and will return to Alicante later this year for his latest songwriting camp.

La Sierra Casa offers budding songwriters the chance to gain confidence with help of industry experts.

Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure and former Sergeant frontman Nick Mercer have been named as guests.

Singer’s ‘connection’ with Spain

Falconer said: “I got a publishing deal and I didn’t want to ruin it, so I called my friend Michael Ward, who owns a lot of venues in Edinburgh, and asked if he wanted to come in as a business.

“He thought it was a great idea so we flew over and had a look at some places.

“We found this house and it’s been kicking on from there. It’s doing really well.

“I think you need to provide that opportunity. A lot of people come over who write poems or songs and they’ll meet someone and make a connection.

“Everyone becomes friends for life after it, it’s a great place.”

The View singer Kyle Falconer gets a selfie with a fan during a Dundee in-store performance
The singer gets a selfie with a fan during a Dundee in-store performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Spain was where The View recorded Exorcism of Youth last year.

Falconer added: “I love Spain, I’ve always had a connection with it. My sister has had a place there for a number of years.

“It was like killing two birds with one stone, starting a business with my friend but taking the family over for holidays.

“The camps are non-stop but there’s a nice atmosphere there.”

Falconer will then join The View for a tour to end the year, including two dates at the Caird Hall.

