A house in the Ferry: The View singer Kyle Falconer ‘settled’ back in Dundee – but still tempted by bright lights

The View singer Kyle Falconer has revealed how he is “settled” with his family back in Dundee – but is still tempted by the bright lights of London or LA.

The 36-year-old has returned to the limelight after his band released their first album in eight years.

It was seen as a return to form for the Dryburgh trio, who celebrated chart success on Friday.

Falconer also continues to tour his solo material and had a successful run with his new musical, No Love Songs, alongside partner Laura Wilde at the Fringe Festival.

It was in one of The View’s earliest hits, Superstar Tradesman, that Falconer sang about being told to ignore his dreams of becoming a rock star and instead focus on a normal job.

“Get a trade son you will go far. You have a house in the Ferry and a new guitar,” went the conversation with a punter at a bar.

Now, after years of travelling the world, the star has returned close to his roots with a flat, rather than a house, in the Ferry with Laura and kids Wylde, Winnie and Jett.

Asked by The Courier if that means he is calling Dundee home for good, Falconer said: “I don’t know, it changes all the time.

‘I do like the Ferry’

“I nearly put a deposit on a house in London a few months ago. The kids are settled, though, and they love it.

“Laura is also getting a lot of opportunities with her writing. We’ve been to LA quite a lot and we were talking about moving to America before.

“It was going well but then Covid happened so we came home.

“We’re always changing but the kids are at a good school and you can’t just go at the drop of a hat. I do like the Ferry.”

Falconer has previously been candid about his efforts to step away from the hedonistic early days of drink and drugs with The View.

In Family Tree – a single from his first solo album – he sang: “Cause I’m working on me, and the family, I’m growing up, you see, I’m putting bottles of whisky and vodka behind, me, I’m working on the family tree.”

Kyle Falconer on ‘double life’ of music and family

But the singer – who is regularly spotted out running in Dundee – admits he still finds some conflict between life with his kids and life as a musician.

He revealed: “It’s a weird one because I’ve got this double life now.

“I’m a dad taking my kids to school but I’m also a rock star going on tour.

“It’s trying to find the balance and you’ve got to watch your mental health.

“This mini tour (with The View) has been hectic and I’ve been going out for walks.

“You do get carried away because you have friends in every city you visit and they want to see you. You have to show up.”

Despite a settled life back in Dundee, Falconer still does plenty of travelling – and will return to Alicante later this year for his latest songwriting camp.

La Sierra Casa offers budding songwriters the chance to gain confidence with help of industry experts.

Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure and former Sergeant frontman Nick Mercer have been named as guests.

Singer’s ‘connection’ with Spain

Falconer said: “I got a publishing deal and I didn’t want to ruin it, so I called my friend Michael Ward, who owns a lot of venues in Edinburgh, and asked if he wanted to come in as a business.

“He thought it was a great idea so we flew over and had a look at some places.

“We found this house and it’s been kicking on from there. It’s doing really well.

“I think you need to provide that opportunity. A lot of people come over who write poems or songs and they’ll meet someone and make a connection.

“Everyone becomes friends for life after it, it’s a great place.”

Spain was where The View recorded Exorcism of Youth last year.

Falconer added: “I love Spain, I’ve always had a connection with it. My sister has had a place there for a number of years.

“It was like killing two birds with one stone, starting a business with my friend but taking the family over for holidays.

“The camps are non-stop but there’s a nice atmosphere there.”

Falconer will then join The View for a tour to end the year, including two dates at the Caird Hall.