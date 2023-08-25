Kyle Falconer says ‘it’s good we’re still relevant’ as Dundee band The View secure top-10 album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Falconer says ‘it’s good we’re still relevant’ as Dundee band The View secure top-10 album

Exorcism of Youth is the band's first album since 2015.

By Ben MacDonald
The View singer Kyle Falconer gets a selfie with a fan during a Dundee in-store performance
The View singer Kyle Falconer gets a selfie with a fan during a Dundee in-store performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The View singer Kyle Falconer says it is “good that we’re still relevant” after the Dundee band secured a top-10 album.

Exorcism of Youth, released last Friday, was the band’s first album since 2015 and entered at number 6 in the Official Charts.

The Dryburgh trio previously hit the top five in 2009 with second album, Which Bitch?

Their debut, Hats Off to the Buskers, went to number one.

The View ‘forgotten about’ before releasing new album

To help push album sales, Falconer and bandmates Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly have been meeting fans during in-store sessions across the UK.

Speaking to The Courier after this week’s albums chart was finalised, Falconer said: “It feels good that we’re still relevant.

“We kind of went away and have been forgotten about.

The View sign records at Assai Records, Dundee
The trio sign copies of the album for fans at Dundee’s Assai Records. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We haven’t had any radio either, we’ve worked our arses off for this. Hopefully people can take heed.

“The in-stores have been pretty intense.

“We haven’t really had a minute. I’ve had to do 20 interviews a day and we’re performing too.

“It’s worth it, though, it’s not a hard job.”

800 copies of new The View album sold at one in-store event

Falconer revealed that it was his idea to promote the album’s release through the in-store performances.

He said: “I don’t even think we were going to be doing this.

“I phoned my management and asked, ‘Why aren’t we doing in-stores?’

The View performs at Assai Records in Dundee.
The View promoting their new album at Assai Records in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Imagine if we never did this – our chart position would just go down and down.

“We had an in-store in London where we sold 800 copies, it makes the difference.”

Exorcism of Youth also reached number 2 in the UK Vinyl Album Charts and number 1 in the Scottish Albums Chart.

Conversation