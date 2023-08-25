Kyle Falconer says ‘it’s good we’re still relevant’ as Dundee band The View secure top-10 album

The View singer Kyle Falconer says it is “good that we’re still relevant” after the Dundee band secured a top-10 album.

Exorcism of Youth, released last Friday, was the band’s first album since 2015 and entered at number 6 in the Official Charts.

The Dryburgh trio previously hit the top five in 2009 with second album, Which Bitch?

Their debut, Hats Off to the Buskers, went to number one.

The View ‘forgotten about’ before releasing new album

To help push album sales, Falconer and bandmates Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly have been meeting fans during in-store sessions across the UK.

Speaking to The Courier after this week’s albums chart was finalised, Falconer said: “It feels good that we’re still relevant.

“We kind of went away and have been forgotten about.

“We haven’t had any radio either, we’ve worked our arses off for this. Hopefully people can take heed.

“The in-stores have been pretty intense.

“We haven’t really had a minute. I’ve had to do 20 interviews a day and we’re performing too.

“It’s worth it, though, it’s not a hard job.”

800 copies of new The View album sold at one in-store event

Falconer revealed that it was his idea to promote the album’s release through the in-store performances.

He said: “I don’t even think we were going to be doing this.

“I phoned my management and asked, ‘Why aren’t we doing in-stores?’

“Imagine if we never did this – our chart position would just go down and down.

“We had an in-store in London where we sold 800 copies, it makes the difference.”

A HUGE thank you, to every single one of ya! #TVAOF 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HlRHC0UMdT — The View (@viewofficial) August 25, 2023

Exorcism of Youth also reached number 2 in the UK Vinyl Album Charts and number 1 in the Scottish Albums Chart.