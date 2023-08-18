Music Best pictures from The View’s first performance in Dundee for six years The Dryburgh rockers celebrated the release of their new album with a small show at Assai Records. The View performing 4 tracks and signing their new album at Assai Records. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald and Gemma Bibby Share Best pictures from The View’s first performance in Dundee for six years Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/music/4651192/the-view-pictures-dundee-assai-records/ Copy Link 0 comment The View have celebrated the release of their new album with their first performance in Dundee for nearly six years. Exorcism of Youth, the Dryburgh band’s sixth studio album, was released on Friday. Fans packed out Assai Records on Union Street to watch the trio perform a collection of songs. They performed new track Feels Like along with fan favourites Grace, Face for the Radio and Superstar Tradesman. Afterwards the group signed copies of their new record as fans hailed a “return to form” for the band. The View last performed in the city in 2017, when they celebrated the first decade of their career at a sold-out Caird Hall. Our photographer Steve Brown was at Assai Records to capture the best moments. The View’s new album, Exorcism of Youth, out now! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans line up outside Assai Records. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Happy to be in! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The View begin their performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans eagerly watching. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Assai Records was packed with fans as The View perform. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kyle Falconer sings out to the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The crowd enjoys the performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans queue for a signed album. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Time for a selfie! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Worth the wait for a signed album! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans take photos of the band. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson More selfies! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Joanna Jakubiak very happy with her signed new copy of the album. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
