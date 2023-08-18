Best pictures from The View’s first performance in Dundee for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from The View’s first performance in Dundee for six years

The Dryburgh rockers celebrated the release of their new album with a small show at Assai Records.

The View performs at Assai Records in Dundee.
The View performing 4 tracks and signing their new album at Assai Records. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald and Gemma Bibby

The View have celebrated the release of their new album with their first performance in Dundee for nearly six years.

Exorcism of Youth, the Dryburgh band’s sixth studio album, was released on Friday.

Fans packed out Assai Records on Union Street to watch the trio perform a collection of songs.

They performed new track Feels Like along with fan favourites Grace, Face for the Radio and Superstar Tradesman.

Afterwards the group signed copies of their new record as fans hailed a “return to form” for the band.

The View last performed in the city in 2017, when they celebrated the first decade of their career at a sold-out Caird Hall.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at Assai Records to capture the best moments.

The View’s new album, Exorcism of Youth, out now! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans line up outside Assai Records. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Happy to be in! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The View begin their performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans eagerly watching. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Assai Records was packed with fans as The View perform. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kyle Falconer sings out to the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The crowd enjoys the performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans queue for a signed album. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Time for a selfie! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Worth the wait for a signed album! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans take photos of the band. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More selfies! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Joanna Jakubiak very happy with her signed new copy of the album. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

