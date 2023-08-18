Best pictures from The View’s first performance in Dundee for six years

The View have celebrated the release of their new album with their first performance in Dundee for nearly six years.

Exorcism of Youth, the Dryburgh band’s sixth studio album, was released on Friday.

Fans packed out Assai Records on Union Street to watch the trio perform a collection of songs.

They performed new track Feels Like along with fan favourites Grace, Face for the Radio and Superstar Tradesman.

Afterwards the group signed copies of their new record as fans hailed a “return to form” for the band.

The View last performed in the city in 2017, when they celebrated the first decade of their career at a sold-out Caird Hall.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at Assai Records to capture the best moments.