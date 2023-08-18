The View fans hail ‘return to form’ as Dundee band release first album in 8 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The View fans hail ‘return to form’ as Dundee band release first album in 8 years

The Dryburgh trio played for fans at a record shop in the city centre on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald
The View meet fans at Assai Records
The View met fans young and old at Assai Records in Dundee on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fans have hailed a “return to form” for The View after the Dundee band released their first album in eight years.

The Dryburgh trio released Exorcism of Youth on Friday – when they played an instore show at Assai Records in the city centre.

Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly also signed albums and met fans to celebrate the release.

It is the band’s first album since 2015’s Ropewalk, after which they took an extended break.

‘Exorcism of Youth is fantastic’

Sean Cruickshank, 42, was among those turning up to see The View at Assai.

He said: “I gave the album a listen before I came into town. It’s definitely a return to form.

“Everything about it is fantastic. The production is quality. It’s great to have them back.”

Sean Cruickshank
Sean Cruickshank, 42, calls the new album a “return to form”. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Nikkita Buchan, 32, came across the band’s Dundee appearance by chance.

She said: “I’m from Aberdeen and we’re down here for a girly weekend.

“We were trying to see what’s happening in town and when I saw that they were doing a performance I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’ve only listened to a couple of songs but they’re really good. I had to come and get the album.”

Nikkita Buchan
Nikkita Buchan was in town from Aberdeen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Jordan Scott, 21, also made the journey from Aberdeen to see the band perform.

Jordan said: “I only started listening to them when they were on their break.

“I’m such a big fan after listening to their old stuff, as well as Kyle’s solo work.

“It’s brilliant that they decided to make new music and from what I’ve heard it’s brilliant.”

Jordan Scott
Jordan Scott drove from Aberdeen to see the band. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Eilidh Acford, 16, from Perth, was delighted to have the opportunity to see the group in an intimate venue.

She said: “I got to see them at TRNSMT this year but couldn’t get tickets for their shows at Fat Sam’s and the Caird Hall.

“The new songs are great. I’m happy I managed to get tickets to see them today.”

Eilidh Acford
Eilidh Acford, 16, was delighted to see them in an intimate venue. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Fans have also heaped praise on Exorcism of Youth on social media.

Lee Taylor wrote on Twitter: “A welcome return to form from the boys. Those tracks are proper class.”

Another fan said: “Absolutely love the album so far.

The View ‘really happy’ with reaction to new album

“An evolved, mature sound that takes out the very best aspects from Cheeky for a Reason and Bread & Circuses.”

Robert Eddie wrote on Facebook: “The boys are back.”

On Instagram, Rob Peters said: “Fair play, it is good.”

Before their performance, the band told The Courier: “We’re really happy with the reaction to the album.

The View
The View signed copies of the album before a live performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Every time we’ve put out a song from it the fans seem to enjoy what they’re hearing. We hope they enjoy the entire album.”

The View recorded Exorcism of Youth last year when they visited a Spanish recording studio.

The band are set to play two shows at the Caird Hall as part of a Scottish tour in December.

They will also play an intimate album launch show at Fat Sam’s on September 1.

More from Music

Takeoff from Migos (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Music from late Migos rapper Takeoff features on new Quavo album
Jamie Foxx ‘finally starting to feel like himself’ after ‘medical complication’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jamie Foxx ‘finally starting to feel like himself’ after ‘medical complication’
Selena Gomez has announced the release date for her new song Single Soon (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez announces release date for new song Single Soon
Singer Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together (Barry King/Alamy Live News/PA)
Sam Asghari asks for kindness after filing for divorce from Britney Spears
Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, three weeks after separation (PA)
Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, three weeks after separation
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears’ husband says in divorce filing that split came weeks ago
Olivia Rodrigo in London (PA Wire/Ian West)
Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams
David Celino died after taking ecstasy at Leeds Festival last year (handout/PA)
Coroner in direct warning to teenagers after boy’s drug death at Leeds Festival
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of her music video in 2016 (PA)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split – a timeline of their romance
Sources say Asghari has filed for divorce from Spears just 14 months after the pair were wed (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, sources claim

Conversation