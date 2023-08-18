The View fans hail ‘return to form’ as Dundee band release first album in 8 years

Fans have hailed a “return to form” for The View after the Dundee band released their first album in eight years.

The Dryburgh trio released Exorcism of Youth on Friday – when they played an instore show at Assai Records in the city centre.

Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly also signed albums and met fans to celebrate the release.

It is the band’s first album since 2015’s Ropewalk, after which they took an extended break.

‘Exorcism of Youth is fantastic’

Sean Cruickshank, 42, was among those turning up to see The View at Assai.

He said: “I gave the album a listen before I came into town. It’s definitely a return to form.

“Everything about it is fantastic. The production is quality. It’s great to have them back.”

Nikkita Buchan, 32, came across the band’s Dundee appearance by chance.

She said: “I’m from Aberdeen and we’re down here for a girly weekend.

“We were trying to see what’s happening in town and when I saw that they were doing a performance I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’ve only listened to a couple of songs but they’re really good. I had to come and get the album.”

Jordan Scott, 21, also made the journey from Aberdeen to see the band perform.

Jordan said: “I only started listening to them when they were on their break.

“I’m such a big fan after listening to their old stuff, as well as Kyle’s solo work.

“It’s brilliant that they decided to make new music and from what I’ve heard it’s brilliant.”

Eilidh Acford, 16, from Perth, was delighted to have the opportunity to see the group in an intimate venue.

She said: “I got to see them at TRNSMT this year but couldn’t get tickets for their shows at Fat Sam’s and the Caird Hall.

“The new songs are great. I’m happy I managed to get tickets to see them today.”

Fans have also heaped praise on Exorcism of Youth on social media.

Lee Taylor wrote on Twitter: “A welcome return to form from the boys. Those tracks are proper class.”

Another fan said: “Absolutely love the album so far.

The View ‘really happy’ with reaction to new album

“An evolved, mature sound that takes out the very best aspects from Cheeky for a Reason and Bread & Circuses.”

Robert Eddie wrote on Facebook: “The boys are back.”

On Instagram, Rob Peters said: “Fair play, it is good.”

Before their performance, the band told The Courier: “We’re really happy with the reaction to the album.

“Every time we’ve put out a song from it the fans seem to enjoy what they’re hearing. We hope they enjoy the entire album.”

The View recorded Exorcism of Youth last year when they visited a Spanish recording studio.

The band are set to play two shows at the Caird Hall as part of a Scottish tour in December.

They will also play an intimate album launch show at Fat Sam’s on September 1.