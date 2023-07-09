The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee’s Caird Hall

Dundee rockers The View have announced additional dates to their UK tour – with a Christmas show scheduled in Dundee.

The View – Kyle Falconer, Pete Reilly and Kieren Webster – will perform at the city’s Caird Hall on Sunday 17 December.

The band initially announced a 17-date tour through England and Wales to celebrate the August release of new album Exorcism of Youth.

Although fans shared their disappointment over a lack of Scottish shows, the band’s management confirmed that more shows were to be announced in July.

On Sunday morning, the Dryburgh trio announced a further four dates north of the border.

Told ya to hang on a wee bit longer… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pre-order Exorcism of Youth to get access to pre-sale tickets, which go on sale this Wednesday at 9am: https://t.co/aPXwmoqXpR General sale begins Friday 14th July at 9am. #TVAOF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Ah4epcCLl — The View (@viewofficial) July 9, 2023

Kicking off their Scottish run at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, the band will perform at Kilmarnock’s Grand Hall and Aberdeen’s P&J Live before their hometown show.

Joining the band in Dundee are Edinburgh’s Daytime TV and Ben Walker.

A brotherly bust-up

The band were forced to cancel a show in London earlier this year after footage of a bust up between Falconer and Webster went viral.

Brushing off the incident as a ‘brotherly bust-up’, the group have spent the summer months performing in festivals across the UK.

On Friday, the band performed on the Main Stage at TRNSMT.

Tickets for the Caird Hall show go on sale on Friday at 9am.