The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack

The Dundee trio were playing the Deaf Institute in Manchester when it descended into chaos on Wednesday.

By Chloe Burrell
A clip on social media showed Kyle Falconer punching Kieren Webster Image: The Window Co/Twitter

The View have apologised to fans after a “brotherly bust-up” that saw Kyle Falconer land several punches on bandmate Kieren Webster.

The Dundee trio were playing the Deaf Institute in Manchester as part of their anticipated comeback tour on Wednesday.

But the show descended into chaos halfway through when frontman Falconer swung for bass player Webster.

Footage uploaded to social media showed Falconer throwing his guitar to the ground before hurling six punches at Webster.

He also tried to kick him in the head, with guitarist Pete Reilly and crew members trying to intervene.

Fans said Falconer later returned to the stage on his own to perform the band’s hit track Face for the Radio before claiming Webster should come on and finish the set himself.

He also made a comment about Webster “wanting to sing the songs”.

The band have now posted on social media to say sorry to fans.

The statement said: “Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we’ve upset – we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot.

“Our show at Oslo Hackney has been cancelled, but all yer tickets will be valid for our show at Scala in December.”

The View during a gig in Glasgow in December. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

The fight came just hours after the band had wished Webster a happy birthday in a Facebook post.

The band have already announced a huge UK tour later this year – but with no dates in Scotland.

However, followers north of the border have been urged to “hang tight” in anticipation of further gigs being announced.

They are also set to play TRNSMT in Glasgow this summer.

Falconer recently opened up on his and partner Laura Wilde’s experiences of post-natal depression after writing a musical on the topic.

