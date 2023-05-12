Craig Feroz hopes Montrose FC Women can become a ‘household name’ as Links Park boss prepares for SWPL2 trophy day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz will lift the SWPL2 silverware on Sunday as his side are officially crowned as champions.

The Links Park side will host Queen’s Park Women at 12pm before collecting their trophy at full-time.

And Feroz, who has helped Montrose to back-to-back title wins, wants his players to cement their place in the top flight.

Celtic posted a new attendance record as they beat Glasgow City 3-1 on Thursday night with 9,553 watching on as the women’s game grows.

And Montrose will be part of the elite as they face the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Glasgow City, Dundee United and Aberdeen next term.

And with the SKY and BBC cameras firmly trained on his players next term, Feroz wants his players to embrace the media attention.

2 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒑𝒔… 🏆 𝐺𝑒𝑡 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑓 𝑑𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑘𝑠 𝑃𝑎𝑟𝑘 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑆𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑚 𝑙𝑖𝑓𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑆𝑊𝑃𝐿2 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑇𝑟𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑦.. 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒎, 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒂 𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒅! ⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/hgOTrvqMEF — Montrose FC Women (@MontroseFCW) May 12, 2023

“I want us to try and grow and develop more with success,” said Feroz.

“If we can get the support and develop our fan base, who knows what more we can do?

“Staying in the top league is our first priority but the way my mind is built I’m already looking at what else can happen.

“I want the club to be a regular part of the top league.

“We can’t compete with Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City but I’d like Montrose to become a household name in the game.

“I’m under no illusions over how big that task is.

“Montrose will be the smallest team in the league but we will embrace the challenge.

“This is bringing so much positive media attention to Montrose. We had a player on Soccer AM last year and the game is growing.

“Next year we’ll have Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow and Hearts at Links Park.

“With the greatest respect to other teams, it’s only a few years since we played Stonehaven, Buchan and Dundee West.

“The progress has been incredible.”

Craig Feroz thrilled Montrose FC Women have backing of rival bosses

Feroz have gracefully accepted the plaudits for their back-to-back title achievements.

But one key endorsement stands out for Feroz – a congratulations card from East Fife Women boss Liz Anderson.

“Liz gave me a lovely card,” added Feroz.

“She said we are setting the standard for all the smaller clubs to meet.

“She’ll be supporting us in the SWPL when we face the big teams as it inspires others to match us.

“As a manager of a women’s side you aren’t just fighting for your own club but also to raise the profile of the game.

“It means a lot to me to have the support of other coaches and I’ll definitely get that card framed.”

All season ticket holders for Montrose FC men’s side will get into the Queen’s Park game free.

Under-16s are also free, when accompanied by a paying adult, with adults and concessions paying £5 and £3 at a cash gate.