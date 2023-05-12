Craig Feroz hopes Montrose FC Women can become a ‘household name’ as Links Park boss prepares for SWPL2 trophy day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Feroz hopes Montrose FC Women can become a ‘household name’ as Links Park boss prepares for SWPL2 trophy day

Links Park side are heading to the top flight and will collect the SWPL2 title after Sunday's game with Queen's Park.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose FC Women celebrate winning the SWPL2 title. Image: Michael McFarlane / Phoenix Photography
Montrose FC Women celebrate winning the SWPL2 title. Image: Michael McFarlane / Phoenix Photography

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz will lift the SWPL2 silverware on Sunday as his side are officially crowned as champions.

The Links Park side will host Queen’s Park Women at 12pm before collecting their trophy at full-time.

And Feroz, who has helped Montrose to back-to-back title wins, wants his players to cement their place in the top flight.

Celtic posted a new attendance record as they beat Glasgow City 3-1 on Thursday night with 9,553 watching on as the women’s game grows.

And Montrose will be part of the elite as they face the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Glasgow City, Dundee United and Aberdeen next term.

And with the SKY and BBC cameras firmly trained on his players next term, Feroz wants his players to embrace the media attention.

“I want us to try and grow and develop more with success,” said Feroz.

“If we can get the support and develop our fan base, who knows what more we can do?

“Staying in the top league is our first priority but the way my mind is built I’m already looking at what else can happen.

“I want the club to be a regular part of the top league.

“We can’t compete with Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City but I’d like Montrose to become a household name in the game.

“I’m under no illusions over how big that task is.

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz. Image: Montrose FC

“Montrose will be the smallest team in the league but we will embrace the challenge.

“This is bringing so much positive media attention to Montrose. We had a player on Soccer AM last year and the game is growing.

“Next year we’ll have Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow and Hearts at Links Park.

“With the greatest respect to other teams, it’s only a few years since we played Stonehaven, Buchan and Dundee West.

“The progress has been incredible.”

Craig Feroz thrilled Montrose FC Women have backing of rival bosses

Feroz have gracefully accepted the plaudits for their back-to-back title achievements.

But one key endorsement stands out for Feroz – a congratulations card from East Fife Women boss Liz Anderson.

Craig Feroz celebrated as Montrose FC Women won the SWPL2 title. Image: Michael McFarlane / Phoenix Photography

“Liz gave me a lovely card,” added Feroz.

“She said we are setting the standard for all the smaller clubs to meet.

“She’ll be supporting us in the SWPL when we face the big teams as it inspires others to match us.

“As a manager of a women’s side you aren’t just fighting for your own club but also to raise the profile of the game.

“It means a lot to me to have the support of other coaches and I’ll definitely get that card framed.”

All season ticket holders for Montrose FC men’s side will get into the Queen’s Park game free.

Under-16s are also free, when accompanied by a paying adult, with adults and concessions paying £5 and £3 at a cash gate.

