Beano cartoonist who turned daughter’s dinners into art goes viral

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Beano cartoonist has gone viral after turning his daughter’s dinners into art.

Hugh Raine, who has been working for the iconic Dundee comic for seven years, made the meals for his fussy-eater daughter Bonnie when she was four.

He shared photos of the dinners on Twitter this week, years after creating them, and the post has gone viral – with more than two million views.

Hugh told The Courier: “She was – and still is – a very fussy eater.

“I did this as a way to engage with some of the food she was eating.

“From the dishes, you can see it’s not a wild variety of food – it was to be a gateway for more exotic foods.

“Unfortunately it only lasted a short while. She eventually got fatigued with it – sometimes you want your dinner without the expectation to react and I totally understand that.

“She’s eight now and we were looking back at the photos and she said she was surprised she asked me to stop.

“Maybe there will be a spaceship school sandwich on the horizon soon.”

Since the tweet was posted, the artist has had comments from all over the world.

While most have been positive, others have drawn criticism at some of the food combinations.

‘Someone from France asked if I had no shame’

Hugh, based in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, added: “People like to point out the food would get cold – the fact is food needs to be cooler for a four-year-old anyway.

“The most heinous crime seems to be putting peas with spaghetti bolognaise.

“I’ve had people going at me in all different languages – someone from France asked if I had no shame.

“But if you’ve got a fussy eater and peas are the only healthy things they eat, you go with what works.

“In some of the nicer comments, though, people have been people asking to have this dished up to them as an adult.

“Others have said it reminded them of their parents who’ve passed away, making stuff like this for them.

“I think it appeals to humanity’s two favourite subjects: art and being fed.

“It has just tapped into something in people.

“It’s been really nice hearing these sort of comments.”