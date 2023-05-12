Beano cartoonist who turned daughter’s dinners into art goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Beano cartoonist who turned daughter’s dinners into art goes viral

Hugh Raine, who has been working for the iconic comic for seven years, has shared his creations on social media.

By Kieran Webster
Hugh Raine with his daughter Bonnie and one of his food creations. Image: Hugh Raine
Hugh Raine with his daughter Bonnie and one of his food creations. Image: Hugh Raine

A Beano cartoonist has gone viral after turning his daughter’s dinners into art.

Hugh Raine, who has been working for the iconic Dundee comic for seven years, made the meals for his fussy-eater daughter Bonnie when she was four.

He shared photos of the dinners on Twitter this week, years after creating them, and the post has gone viral – with more than two million views.

Hugh told The Courier: “She was – and still is – a very fussy eater.

“I did this as a way to engage with some of the food she was eating.

'Frank's toast'. Frankenstein's monster made of toast and eggs. Image: Hugh Raine.
‘Frank’s toast’. Image: Hugh Raine.
'The Sey-shells'. A desert island made of eggs and toast. Image: Hugh Raine
‘The Sey-shells’. Image: Hugh Raine

“From the dishes, you can see it’s not a wild variety of food – it was to be a gateway for more exotic foods.

“Unfortunately it only lasted a short while. She eventually got fatigued with it – sometimes you want your dinner without the expectation to react and I totally understand that.

“She’s eight now and we were looking back at the photos and she said she was surprised she asked me to stop.

'Under the tea'. Fish dippers and mash and peas. Image: Hugh Raine
‘Under the tea’. Image: Hugh Raine

“Maybe there will be a spaceship school sandwich on the horizon soon.”

Since the tweet was posted, the artist has had comments from all over the world.

While most have been positive, others have drawn criticism at some of the food combinations.

‘Someone from France asked if I had no shame’

Hugh, based in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, added: “People like to point out the food would get cold – the fact is food needs to be cooler for a four-year-old anyway.

“The most heinous crime seems to be putting peas with spaghetti bolognaise.

“I’ve had people going at me in all different languages – someone from France asked if I had no shame.

'Giant appetite', which has drawn criticism over mixing peas with spaghetti bolognaise. Image: Hugh Raine.
‘Giant appetite’, which has drawn criticism over mixing peas with spaghetti bolognaise. Image: Hugh Raine.

“But if you’ve got a fussy eater and peas are the only healthy things they eat, you go with what works.

“In some of the nicer comments, though, people have been people asking to have this dished up to them as an adult.

“Others have said it reminded them of their parents who’ve passed away, making stuff like this for them.

'In-flight meal'. A city-scape with planes and buildings. Image: Hugh Raine.
‘In-flight meal’. Image: Hugh Raine.

“I think it appeals to humanity’s two favourite subjects: art and being fed.

“It has just tapped into something in people.

“It’s been really nice hearing these sort of comments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]