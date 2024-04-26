Bid to find teenage boy who was ‘attacked twice’ in Dundee city centre

Police are bidding to track down a teenage boy who was allegedly attacked twice in Dundee city centre.

The youngster, who is believed to be about 15 years old, was assaulted outside the Marks and Spencer store on Murraygate at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say he was then followed to Cowgate and attacked again.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland: “This was witnessed by a number of people in the area at the time and police were contacted.

Description of victim after ‘attacks’ in Dundee city centre

“The person allegedly responsible for the assault has been arrested and charged in relation to this, however the identity of the victim is not known.

“We are looking for the victim of this assault to come forward or for anyone who knows the identity of the victim to come forward.

“He is described as being about 15 years old, of Asian ethnicity with short black hair, and was dressed in all black clothing with a black backpack.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

In a separate Murraygate incident, police cordoned off the WHSmith shop on Friday morning after a door was left smashed in.