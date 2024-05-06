Hooded axe-wielding thug smashes up Dundee kids’ dance studio

Police are investigating after an axe-wielding thug smashed up a Dundee kids’ dance studio.

CCTV captured the moment the hooded figure took an axe to several windows at The Launch Pad Studio in Charleston on Friday night.

After vandalising the building on Buttars Loan, the person was seen running off.

Owner Laura Rehman says it is the second time the studio has been vandalised in a month – with the last incident costing her more than £2,000.

She said: “This is the second incident in the last month or so where the building has been damaged.

“The front roadside windows were damaged on April 6 and now this on Friday night.

“This person has gone on a 12-second vandalism spree with an axe.

“The business survived Covid and now we’re having to deal with this random violence.

‘Why target a kids’ dance studio?’

“There was no attempt to actually gain entry, which leaves me asking, why target a kids’ dance studio?”

Friday’s incident happened just before a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party fundraiser was due to take place to support the upcoming Wonderland show at the Whitehall Theatre.

Laura says locals rallied to ensure the event still went ahead, raising more than £1,000.

She said: “The kids have a dance show every year and it’s great we’ve been able to raise these proceeds.

“Despite the setback on Friday night, it’s been great to see the community spirit off the back of this senseless incident.

“I’ve had this studio for over eight years and during that period, it has gone under a massive regeneration with Irish dance classes, Zumba and ballet also taking place here.

“Looking at the footage, we think it was maybe a woman responsible given the way they’re holding the axe and the way they run off.

“Police are now looking at the footage.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.30am on Saturday, officers received a report of damage to a premises on Buttars Loan, Dundee, which happened the evening prior.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”