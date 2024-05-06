Hooded axe-wielding thug smashes up Dundee kids’ dance studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hooded axe-wielding thug smashes up Dundee kids’ dance studio

CCTV captured the moment the Charleston studio was vandalised.

By James Simpson
The hooded figure smashed up the Dundee dance studio with an axe. Image: Laura Rehman/Google Street View
The hooded figure smashed up the Dundee dance studio with an axe. Image: Laura Rehman/Google Street View

Police are investigating after an axe-wielding thug smashed up a Dundee kids’ dance studio.

CCTV captured the moment the hooded figure took an axe to several windows at The Launch Pad Studio in Charleston on Friday night.

After vandalising the building on Buttars Loan, the person was seen running off.

Owner Laura Rehman says it is the second time the studio has been vandalised in a month – with the last incident costing her more than £2,000.

She said: “This is the second incident in the last month or so where the building has been damaged.

“The front roadside windows were damaged on April 6 and now this on Friday night.

“This person has gone on a 12-second vandalism spree with an axe.

“The business survived Covid and now we’re having to deal with this random violence.

‘Why target a kids’ dance studio?’

“There was no attempt to actually gain entry, which leaves me asking, why target a kids’ dance studio?”

Friday’s incident happened just before a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party fundraiser was due to take place to support the upcoming Wonderland show at the Whitehall Theatre.

Laura says locals rallied to ensure the event still went ahead, raising more than £1,000.

She said: “The kids have a dance show every year and it’s great we’ve been able to raise these proceeds.

“Despite the setback on Friday night, it’s been great to see the community spirit off the back of this senseless incident.

Doors at the studio were damaged. Image: Laura Rehman
One of the smashed windows. Image: Laura Rehman

“I’ve had this studio for over eight years and during that period, it has gone under a massive regeneration with Irish dance classes, Zumba and ballet also taking place here.

“Looking at the footage, we think it was maybe a woman responsible given the way they’re holding the axe and the way they run off.

“Police are now looking at the footage.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.30am on Saturday, officers received a report of damage to a premises on Buttars Loan, Dundee, which happened the evening prior.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

