5 new Broxden drive-thrus set for approval as multimillion-pound expansion continues

Councillors could green-light a major expansion of the Broxden services area next week.

Two separate planning applications for the western edge of Perth are up for consideration.

They include plans for new Starbucks and Burger King drive-thru restaurants.

Three more drive-thrus, office space and business units are also planned.

Drysdale Holdings is behind the Starbucks and Burger King plan.

Its scheme could also feature a third drive-thru, up to 14 business units and an EV-charging hub.

The other application is from West Coast Estates.

It is working with Perth construction firm Algo on a plan to build new office space, with two more drive-thru food and drink outlets alongside.

Perth and Kinross Council planners are recommending members approve both applications when the planning and placemaking committee meets on Wednesday.

Plans would put Broxden on EV map

The West Coast Estates application comes after the company won approval for an electric and hydrogen vehicle charging station at Broxden in December.

The firm has previously said its £6 million development will lead to 100 new jobs.

Its superfast EV charging hub has been billed as the largest in Scotland with 26 ultra-rapid charging points operating 24 hours-a-day.

Council flood team relaxed about risk

The drive-thru project is the brainchild of Thomas Drysdale, of Perth-based Drysdale Motorcycles.

It could also feature 36 EV charging points, alongside the three restaurants and business units.

Burger King and Starbucks are already on board.

A supporting statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant by Graham and Sibbald, says: “Drysdale Holdings Ltd is dedicated to delivering economic benefits for the Perth area, and the scheme subject of this application represents this commitment to developing local businesses and providing employment opportunities for residents.”

The application attracted 13 objections, including from Earn Community Council.

Critics raised concerns about the impact on traffic congestion and road safety, as well as the potential flood risk.

However, Perth and Kinross Council planners say the authority’s own flood team has not objected.

They also say the scheme is unlikely to detract from city centre businesses.

A report to next week’s committee says: “It is considered that the site is a suitable location for such uses to be focused given their purpose and target market.

“It is also compatible with the neighbouring area where there are already drive-throughs present (McDonald’s and Costa Coffee).

“Furthermore, the proposed uses are not intended to challenge or compete with

those in the city centre, or likely to see significant trade diverted.”

In addition to McDonalds and Costa, the area around Broxden Roundabout already boasts a Travelodge, Harvester, a petrol station with a Subway restaurant inside and a busy park and ride site.