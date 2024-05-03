5 new Broxden drive-thrus set for approval as multimillion-pound expansion continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 new Broxden drive-thrus set for approval as multimillion-pound expansion continues

The Broxden plans include new Starbucks and Burger King drive-thrus, as well as office space and business units

By Morag Lindsay
Sign for Broxden roundabout, Perth
Two major planning applications for land next to the Broxden roundabout are up for consideration. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Councillors could green-light a major expansion of the Broxden services area next week.

Two separate planning applications for the western edge of Perth are up for consideration.

They include plans for new Starbucks and Burger King drive-thru restaurants.

Three more drive-thrus, office space and business units are also planned.

Drysdale Holdings is behind the Starbucks and Burger King plan.

Its scheme could also feature a third drive-thru, up to 14 business units and an EV-charging hub.

Map showing area covered by the two applications, next to Broxden roundabout, Travelodge and McDonalds on edge of Perth

The other application is from West Coast Estates.

It is working with Perth construction firm Algo on a plan to build new office space, with two more drive-thru food and drink outlets alongside.

Perth and Kinross Council planners are recommending members approve both applications when the planning and placemaking committee meets on Wednesday.

Plans would put Broxden on EV map

The West Coast Estates application comes after the company won approval for an electric and hydrogen vehicle charging station at Broxden in December.

The firm has previously said its £6 million development will lead to 100 new jobs.

Artist impression of EV and hydrogen car charging station at Broxden, perth
How the Broxden electric and hydrogen car charging station might look. Image: West Coast Estates.

Its superfast EV charging hub has been billed as the largest in Scotland with 26 ultra-rapid charging points operating 24 hours-a-day.

Council flood team relaxed about risk

The drive-thru project is the brainchild of Thomas Drysdale, of Perth-based Drysdale Motorcycles.

It could also feature 36 EV charging points, alongside the three restaurants and business units.

Burger King and Starbucks are already on board.

Starbucks cups on counter
Starbucks is eyeing one of the new drive-thru sites at Broxden.

A supporting statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant by Graham and Sibbald, says: “Drysdale Holdings Ltd is dedicated to delivering economic benefits for the Perth area, and the scheme subject of this application represents this commitment to developing local businesses and providing employment opportunities for residents.”

The application attracted 13 objections, including from Earn Community Council.

Critics raised concerns about the impact on traffic congestion and road safety, as well as the potential flood risk.

However, Perth and Kinross Council planners say the authority’s own flood team has not objected.

queues of traffic approaching Broxden rundabout
The Broxden roundabout is one of Scotland’s busiest.

They also say the scheme is unlikely to detract from city centre businesses.

A report to next week’s committee says: “It is considered that the site is a suitable location for such uses to be focused given their purpose and target market.

“It is also compatible with the neighbouring area where there are already drive-throughs present (McDonald’s and Costa Coffee).

“Furthermore, the proposed uses are not intended to challenge or compete with
those in the city centre, or likely to see significant trade diverted.”

In addition to McDonalds and Costa, the area around Broxden Roundabout already boasts a Travelodge, Harvester, a petrol station with a Subway restaurant inside and a busy park and ride site.

Conversation