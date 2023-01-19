Perth plans for Scotland’s largest electric car charging station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s largest electric and hydrogen car charging station is being planned for Perth as part of a multi-million-pound development.

The £6 million development at the Broxden Roundabout will also include a food hub and new office space.

It would create 100 new local jobs and further employment during construction.

The development, which is subject to planning permission, is being brought forward by Aberdeen development firm West Coast Estates.

What are the Perth charging station plans?

A key part of the proposals is a EV charging hub featuring 26 ultra-rapid charging points.

Operated 24 hours a day by SSE and with facilities of up to 300 kilowatts, it would be powered by traceable renewable energy.

The charging hub forms part of SSE’s new initiative to deliver 300 hubs across UK and Ireland in the next five years.

It will also feature a hydrogen fuelling station.

Iftikar Mian, West Coast Estates director, said: “The creation of the largest electric and hydrogen car charging facility on one of the busiest sections of the country’s road network will be key to growing Scotland’s sustainable transport infrastructure.

“There is no doubt that these type of super charging hubs are crucial in encouraging more people to go petrol and diesel free to help the country meet its net zero targets.”

Offices and food station

Perth construction firm Algo is leading the development of the purpose-build 1,858 sqm office space.

Convenience retailer EG Group, which has occupiers such as Starbucks, Leon and Greggs at many of its outlets, will provide food and beverage outlets, supporting the business park.

Mr Mian adds: “The facility at Broxden Roundabout will be open around the clock.

“This means motorists can travel to the area safe in the knowledge that they can refuel when needed.

“The proposals will generate significant inward investment and job opportunities which in turn will support the local economy.”

The park would generate around £250,000 a year in business rates.

Members of the local community will have the opportunity to view the proposals and provide feedback by visiting a dedicated website for the proposals.

Feedback is due no later than February 2.

Mr Mian added: “We are keen to work with the local community and interested stakeholders on developing these proposals. We look forward to receiving their views and feedback.”