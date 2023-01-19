4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle

By Maria Gran
January 19 2023, 5.00pm
A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dining out can easily become expensive, especially if you fancy a few drinks with your meal. That’s where these Fife Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) restaurants come in.

BYOB can be a great way of saving a few pounds on drinks while enjoying your restaurant experience.

It’s also a great opportunity to bring your favourite wine or beer along if you never find what you like on drinks menus.

From Thai to tapas, the Kingdom has a range of cuisine you can pair your bottle of choice with.

Udon Thai Street Food – Leven

This authentic Thai restaurant is the result of owner Kat McLellan’s dream. It is even named after her home town Udon Thani where she grew up surrounded by a vibrant street food and market scene.

Starters include spring rolls, chicken satay and tempura. Mains range from different currys and soups to stir fries and of course pad Thai. There is even a separate vegan menu with six dishes.

This BYOB charges corkage of £3.50 per bottle of wine and £1 per bottle or can of beer or cider.

Address: Unit 3, Pearson Place, Leven KY8 4FX

Prices: Mains from £11.50.

Starters including Thai fish cakes and chicken satay skewers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Roots and Seeds Cafe and Bistro – Kirkcaldy

The High Street bistro offers BYOB with its evening meal and tapas served on Fridays and Saturdays.

Packed with options, the tapas menu offers vegan, gluten-free and meaty options such as baked camembert, pigs in blankets and arepitas. Main courses include steak frites, fish pie and burgers.

Roots and Seeds takes inspiration from Portuguese and Latin American flavours with a Scottish twist. It also uses local ingredients from businesses such as Raith’s Fruits, John Henderson’s Butchers and Ecobean Coffee.

Address: 73 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LN

Prices: £6.95 for tapas with a 3 for £20 or 4 for £25 offer. Mains from £12.95.

Pasha – Kirkcaldy

Just down the road from Roots and Seeds sits Turkish restaurant Pasha. Here you can indulge in sizzling kebabs, steaks, burgers, noodles and wraps.

To start the evening there are a range of hot and cold starters, such as hummus, sarma, soup and grilled sucuk. Traditional Turkish dishes include spicy chicken kubbeh, lamb mousaka and iskender or alinazik kebabs.

Rounding the meal off can be done with a baklava or even a chocolate baklava. There’s also sticky toffee pudding and kunefe on offer.

Address: 51 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LL

Prices: Mains from £11.

Posted by PASHA – Turkish Restaurant on Saturday, 14 January 2023

Khushi’s – Dunfermline

A favourite among many Fifers, Khushi’s has served Indian food in Scotland since 1947. With 75 years of experience, the team has perfected its family recipes, spice mixes and cooking techniques to lift their dishes.

The large menu might leave you struggling to choose only one dish. There are both traditional and signature starters, including multani paneer, pakora and kebab.

Mains range from dishes from the tandoor oven such as monk fish tikka to chicken and lamb specialties, vegetable dishes and biryanis.

While there is no corkage charge, Khushi’s charges a small recycling charge on BYOB.

Address: 1 Canmore Street, Dunfermline KY12 7NU

Prices: Mains from £9.95.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Dean Banks outside his restaurant Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh.
Arbroath born chef Dean Banks' Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food &…
Fi Buchanan's roast sweet potatoes are a perfect treat. Image: Alan Donaldson
Midweek meal: Go veg with Fi Buchanan’s roast sweet potatoes and cauliflower tabbouleh
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee's first dedicated craft beer shop
A photo of haggis, neeps and tatties on a plate
Burns Night plans? Post a haggis to your loved ones!
Sarah Rankin's haggis Scotch egg.
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable
Peter Wood, owner of St Andrews Wine Company in his Bell Street store.
Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government's bottle return scheme 'ignorance'
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, January 7 Picture shows; Beef stir fry noodles. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and 'let’s hear it for the…
Tabla owner Praveen Kumar. Image: Fraser Band
Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff's Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and…

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented