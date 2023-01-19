4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dining out can easily become expensive, especially if you fancy a few drinks with your meal. That’s where these Fife Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) restaurants come in.

BYOB can be a great way of saving a few pounds on drinks while enjoying your restaurant experience.

It’s also a great opportunity to bring your favourite wine or beer along if you never find what you like on drinks menus.

From Thai to tapas, the Kingdom has a range of cuisine you can pair your bottle of choice with.

Udon Thai Street Food – Leven

This authentic Thai restaurant is the result of owner Kat McLellan’s dream. It is even named after her home town Udon Thani where she grew up surrounded by a vibrant street food and market scene.

Starters include spring rolls, chicken satay and tempura. Mains range from different currys and soups to stir fries and of course pad Thai. There is even a separate vegan menu with six dishes.

This BYOB charges corkage of £3.50 per bottle of wine and £1 per bottle or can of beer or cider.

Address: Unit 3, Pearson Place, Leven KY8 4FX

Prices: Mains from £11.50.

Roots and Seeds Cafe and Bistro – Kirkcaldy

The High Street bistro offers BYOB with its evening meal and tapas served on Fridays and Saturdays.

Packed with options, the tapas menu offers vegan, gluten-free and meaty options such as baked camembert, pigs in blankets and arepitas. Main courses include steak frites, fish pie and burgers.

Roots and Seeds takes inspiration from Portuguese and Latin American flavours with a Scottish twist. It also uses local ingredients from businesses such as Raith’s Fruits, John Henderson’s Butchers and Ecobean Coffee.

Address: 73 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LN

Prices: £6.95 for tapas with a 3 for £20 or 4 for £25 offer. Mains from £12.95.

Pasha – Kirkcaldy

Just down the road from Roots and Seeds sits Turkish restaurant Pasha. Here you can indulge in sizzling kebabs, steaks, burgers, noodles and wraps.

To start the evening there are a range of hot and cold starters, such as hummus, sarma, soup and grilled sucuk. Traditional Turkish dishes include spicy chicken kubbeh, lamb mousaka and iskender or alinazik kebabs.

Rounding the meal off can be done with a baklava or even a chocolate baklava. There’s also sticky toffee pudding and kunefe on offer.

Address: 51 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LL

Prices: Mains from £11.

Khushi’s – Dunfermline

A favourite among many Fifers, Khushi’s has served Indian food in Scotland since 1947. With 75 years of experience, the team has perfected its family recipes, spice mixes and cooking techniques to lift their dishes.

The large menu might leave you struggling to choose only one dish. There are both traditional and signature starters, including multani paneer, pakora and kebab.

Mains range from dishes from the tandoor oven such as monk fish tikka to chicken and lamb specialties, vegetable dishes and biryanis.

While there is no corkage charge, Khushi’s charges a small recycling charge on BYOB.

Address: 1 Canmore Street, Dunfermline KY12 7NU

Prices: Mains from £9.95.