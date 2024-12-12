Is The Old Manse of Blair Scotland’s next top foodie destination?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Is The Old Manse of Blair Scotland’s next top foodie destination?

At The Old Manse of Blair, new executive head chef Scott Davies offers up a masterclass on how to make his rainbow trout with forest flavours, a festive love letter to Scotland’s wilderness.

Scott Davies' smoked trout with forest flavours has 3 slices of pink smoked trout topped with a thin sliver of mushroom, bright orange caviar, green fir and parsley mayo, brown fried Jerusalem artichoke slices that have curled up and fresh green sorrel leaves.
The Old Manse of Blair executive head chef Scott Davies talks through his trout and forest flavours dish. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

After nearly a decade at the helm of the iconic Three Chimneys on Skye, award-winning chef Scott Davies has embarked on an exciting new adventure at The Old Manse of Blair.

Just a few months ago, he took the reins as executive head chef at the five-star boutique hotel and restaurant, The Orangery, in Blair Atholl.

And with the Old Manse featuring in the 2025 issue of The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland, I’d put good money on Scott’s new venture becoming the Scotland’s next top foodie destination.

I stopped in at the luxurious country house hotel to hear about his plans and sample one of his dishes with a couple of surprising twists.

Chef Scott Davies stands outside The Old Manse of Blair's slate grey door which has a white surround and a red festive wreath,
Chef Scott Davies at The Old Manse of Blair, Blair Atholl. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Scott Davies’s approach to cuisine is deeply rooted in the concept of terroir – the idea that food should reflect the unique characteristics of its environment.

His cooking celebrates Scotland’s natural larder, drawing from its abundant seasonal produce.

Foraged wild mushrooms, dried larch and Douglas fir in a tea pot ready to be infused.
Foraged dried wild mushrooms, larch and Douglas fir in a tea pot ready to be infused. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Foraging plays a central role in his philosophy, with Scott incorporating wild ingredients like mushrooms, seaweed, and herbs to capture the essence of the landscape in every dish.

Sustainability is also at the heart of his craft and his knowledge of food history and techniques to get the best out of seemingly inedible produce is mind-blowing.

What are we eating today?

The centrepiece of today’s dish is a rainbow trout, one of my favourites, caught by Scott’s father in Angus and cold smoked to coax out a soft, delicate flavour.

It’s a beautifully prepared fish, already glowing with promise, but Davies elevates it to art. Razor-thin raw chestnut mushroom slices are meticulously tweezed onto the trout, while vibrant pearls of trout caviar glimmer like tiny jewels.

The ingredients for the ranbow trout dish on a tray: cold smoked rainbow trout, a jar of trout caviar, cep powder, pine oil, pine mayonnaise, mushrooms fried Jerusalem artichoke slices and fresh wood sorrel leaves.
Chef Scott Davies likes to do thorough prep for service: here are the ingredients for today’s dish. MacDougall/DC Thomson

As if that weren’t enough, Scott scatters tiny pickled mushrooms for a pop of acidity, crisp Jerusalem artichoke slices for a playful crunch, and delicate wood sorrel leaves that introduce a cleansing, apple-like tang.

And a sprinkle of dried cep powder to heighten the earthy tones.

Christmas mayonnaise!

Then comes the pièce de résistance: what I call ‘Christmas tree mayo’.

A brilliantly festive creation that combines pine oil made with Douglas fir and parsley with egg yolk, Dijon mustard and sea salt.

Rachel tucking into the beautiful rainbow trout dish.
Rachel tucks in to the beautiful rainbow trout dish. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The dish is a feast for the eyes as much as the palate, a vibrant mosaic of textures and colours that’s almost too pretty to touch. Almost.

A single forkful delivers silky fish that melts on the tongue, while the caviar pops with briny intensity.

The fried artichokes add crunch, the fir and mushrooms bring earthiness, and the sorrel leaves cleanse the palate with their refreshing tang.

A colourful forkful of the rainbow trout dish.
The perfect bite. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s the perfect bite – so perfect that I immediately need another, and another.

Pouring tea on top?

But then Scott ups the ante. “It’s time to pour the forest tea,” he announces with a grin, producing a teapot filled with an aromatic broth.

Here’s where things get theatrical.

The forest tea, made from Perthshire-grown green tea, is infused with dried mushrooms, larch, Douglas fir and dashi powder.

A concoction that looked like something my daughter might make in her garden mud kitchen.

Chef Scott Davies pours the forest tea over the rainbow trout.
Chef Scott Davies pours the forest tea over the rainbow trout. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As Scott pours the steaming liquid over the dish, it is transformed into an aromatic stew.

The smell alone is intoxicating, and Scott insists I try a sip of the forest tea on its own.

How does the forest tea taste?

It’s unexpectedly delightful. Earthy, savoury, and with a warmth that feels like it’s doing good things for your body and soul.

Before I know it, I’ve drained the glass and eagerly turn my attention back to the trout, now steeping in this rich, tea-infused bath.

Rachel smiles as she tastes a glass of the forest tea.
Rachel enjoys a glass of the forest tea. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The combination of the smoky fish and the umami-packed tea provides a harmonious blend of land and sea.

Scott’s inventiveness is impressive.

The pine oil adds an elegant touch of forest freshness, tying the dish back to its woodland inspiration.

Telling Scotland’s story through food

This isn’t just a meal – it’s storytelling on a plate, where every ingredient has a role in a tale of rivers, forests and festive cheer..

From the local trout to the foraged mushrooms and surprising addition of Douglas fir, every element speaks to a profound connection with Scotland’s natural bounty.

The Orangery restaurant is classy and stylish at The Old Manse of Blair. It has grey seats and pine coloured tables and a large statement ceiling light comprised of many deer antlers.
The Orangery restaurant will be extended in 2025 to create double the number of covers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s a dish that feels as fresh as a Highland stream and as cosy as a crackling fire in winter.

Every detail, from the tea ritual to the meticulous arrangement of ingredients, reflects his passion for blending the familiar with the unexpected.

Read more chef’s stories and local restaurant reviews here

More from Food & Drink

Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle while she stands behind the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews
The Rac Shack in St Andrews is one of many offering seasonal treats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
My top 5 festive food trucks across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire
The Grinch posing in a mischievous way by the Christmas tree.
Step aside, Santa! The Grinch steals Christmas afternoon tea at Dundee's Verdant Works
Nic and Stephen in their new shop and bar in Dundee with their dog Rita.
Dundee's newest bar promises an end to 'rip off' culture with £5 organic pints
12
BESTPIC CR0051030 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of Brown & Blacks in Scone -- Picture shows a view of the dishes reviewed - Brown & Blacks, Angus Road, Scone -- Wednesday 27th November 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
What was the star of the show at Scone's dog-friendly Brown & Blacks?
5
Elizabeth and Jamie Grant stand outside their revamped cafe Fika in Aberfeldy. They wear blue aprons and stand next to a blackboard sign for their new cafe.
Aberfeldy's new café Fika brings a taste of Swedish culture
The Red Herring is now open in Bridge of Allan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
First look inside new Bridge of Allan restaurant replacing Nick Nairn's
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. My Pittenweem - John Murray Picture shows; Pittenweem photographer John Murray and his photos of the village. . Pittenweem. Supplied by Image: John Murray Jr. Date; Unknown
My Pittenweem: Photographer and influencer John Murray's favourite spots in his hometown
The exterior of Deans in Perth.
Is Deans restaurant in Perth still as good under new ownership?
2
A generic photo of an indulgent hot chocolate with marshmallows.
5 delicious hot chocolates to warm you up in Dundee

Conversation