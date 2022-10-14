Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals

By Mariam Okhai
October 14 2022, 5.30pm Updated: October 14 2022, 6.28pm
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Hidden in Leven lies an authentic Thai restaurant, Udon Thai Street Food, named after owner Kotchakorn (Kat) McLellan’s home town Udon Thani.

While working in production at Diageo, the 42-year-old knew her real passion was cooking authentic Thai food and spent her days off studying a year-long level four catering course at Fife College.

Simultaneously, she and her 57-year-old husband Rod started their Thai food delivery business from home in May 2017, along with two other female Thai chefs Kat met locally.

Udon Thai Street Food
Kat McLellan inside Udon Thai Street Food. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

After searching for a suitable premises Rod and Kat settled on the venue’s current location at Pearson Place in Leven, with Rod buying the space next door for his hair salon.

The couple invested Kat’s leaving settlement of £50,000 from Diageo into the restaurant to create the kitchen and seating area, which comfortably seats 20.

Inside the venue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Udon Thai Street Food now operates from Thursday to Sunday 4-9pm with a team of three chefs including Kat, seven part-time staff members, and Rod handling the restaurant’s books.

Although the restaurant has been profitable over the last three years, Rod and Kat are hopeful they can make it through the cost of living crisis and keep Kat’s dream alive.

From Thailand to Fife

Kat and Rod’s story started in 1997 when they met in her home town Udon Thani when Rod was visiting a friend on holiday.

After travelling Australia for a year the couple came back to Rod’s home in Markinch, Fife, and settled to have their daughter in 2001.

udon thai street food
Rod and Kat McLellan. Image: Rod Mclellan.

The couple then decided to move back to Thailand and lived in Krabi working in the tourist industry until 2004. They returned to Fife in November that year for their daughter’s education, just before Thailand was hit by the Boxing Day tsunami.

Although the family have lived in Markinch since, they have another home in Kat’s hometown of Udon Thani that they visit as often as they can.

What can you eat at Udon Thai Street Food?

Visitors can expect the likes of chicken satay skewers (£6.50), king prawn spring rolls (£7.50), Thai fish cakes (£6.50) and chicken tempura (£6.50) for starters.

Main courses include a mixture of curries including massaman, red and green, chu chi and Kaeng Pa, with the option of adding chicken, prawn or vegetables for between £10.50 to £12.95.

Starters including Thai fish cakes and chicken satay skewers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Other mains such as classic stir fry rice, deep fried sea bass fillet with chilli sauce, pad Thai noodles and Tom yum soup all range in price from £10.50 to £14.95.

Kat and her team create weekly special dishes and deals which can be found on a noticeboard inside.

Udon Thai Street Food
Red Thai curry dish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The restaurant also has a full selection of vegan dishes and sides including steamed vegetables (£3), egg fried rice (£3.50) and steamed noodles (£3).

But if you like something sweet to finish your meal, Udon Thai Street Food only offers one dessert of sticky rice with mango (£6.50). Soft and hot drinks including Thai ice tea (£3.75) or Thai ice green tea (£3.75) can be enjoyed before, during or after your meal.

Authentic inspiration

Kat has always had a love for her home country’s food and wants to bring those flavours to Fife.

Rod said: “Kat takes inspiration from her own culture for her dishes.

“She loves Scotland and wants people to taste the food she enjoys and bring her culture here.”

Some of the dishes on offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For Kat it is a way of keeping her roots alive as well as teaching people about how delicious Thai food can be.

“She works really hard and she is so passionate about what she does,” he added.

“We are trying to educate people in a way about freshly made food and Thai flavours too.”

Cost of living worries

The cost of living crisis will create a difficult situation for Rod and Kat over the next six months.

Rod explains: “We got through the challenges of the pandemic with our food delivery service. But, with the extraordinary times, we are struggling with the energy costs.”

Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The couple worry for the viability of the business with their gas and electricity bills increasing from £600 a month to more than £2,000.

As a result, they are looking at using the restaurant for private hire and parties where attendees can enjoy Thai-themed nights.

Future plans

Kat has big dreams for the future and hopes the business will be able to continue and expand over time.

Rod said: “It is more than just a takeaway, she really puts her heart and soul into her food.”

Outside the venue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Although times are testing, Rod had an eye on the future in purchasing the unit next door.

He said: “If the business ever needs to grow we can always knock through into my hair salon and use the space.

“It is difficult to move a restaurant once it is set up in a particular location, so we have measures in place if required.”

Address: Udon Thai Street Food, Unit 3, Pearson Place, Leven, KY8 4FX

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu October 8 Picture shows; Pork curry in a hurry. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…
skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
2
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week.
The top 9 drinks you need to try during Dundee Cocktail Week
Sip Champagnes co-founder Peter Crawford.
Fife man toasts being named UK’s best champagne retailer
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
Post Thumbnail
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations
Undated film still from Blonde. Pictured: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Netflix/Matt Kennedy. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.
TV review: Blonde is a disturbing look at star being eaten alive by her…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented