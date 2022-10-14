Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hidden in Leven lies an authentic Thai restaurant, Udon Thai Street Food, named after owner Kotchakorn (Kat) McLellan’s home town Udon Thani.

While working in production at Diageo, the 42-year-old knew her real passion was cooking authentic Thai food and spent her days off studying a year-long level four catering course at Fife College.

Simultaneously, she and her 57-year-old husband Rod started their Thai food delivery business from home in May 2017, along with two other female Thai chefs Kat met locally.

After searching for a suitable premises Rod and Kat settled on the venue’s current location at Pearson Place in Leven, with Rod buying the space next door for his hair salon.

The couple invested Kat’s leaving settlement of £50,000 from Diageo into the restaurant to create the kitchen and seating area, which comfortably seats 20.

Udon Thai Street Food now operates from Thursday to Sunday 4-9pm with a team of three chefs including Kat, seven part-time staff members, and Rod handling the restaurant’s books.

Although the restaurant has been profitable over the last three years, Rod and Kat are hopeful they can make it through the cost of living crisis and keep Kat’s dream alive.

From Thailand to Fife

Kat and Rod’s story started in 1997 when they met in her home town Udon Thani when Rod was visiting a friend on holiday.

After travelling Australia for a year the couple came back to Rod’s home in Markinch, Fife, and settled to have their daughter in 2001.

The couple then decided to move back to Thailand and lived in Krabi working in the tourist industry until 2004. They returned to Fife in November that year for their daughter’s education, just before Thailand was hit by the Boxing Day tsunami.

Although the family have lived in Markinch since, they have another home in Kat’s hometown of Udon Thani that they visit as often as they can.

What can you eat at Udon Thai Street Food?

Visitors can expect the likes of chicken satay skewers (£6.50), king prawn spring rolls (£7.50), Thai fish cakes (£6.50) and chicken tempura (£6.50) for starters.

Main courses include a mixture of curries including massaman, red and green, chu chi and Kaeng Pa, with the option of adding chicken, prawn or vegetables for between £10.50 to £12.95.

Other mains such as classic stir fry rice, deep fried sea bass fillet with chilli sauce, pad Thai noodles and Tom yum soup all range in price from £10.50 to £14.95.

Kat and her team create weekly special dishes and deals which can be found on a noticeboard inside.

The restaurant also has a full selection of vegan dishes and sides including steamed vegetables (£3), egg fried rice (£3.50) and steamed noodles (£3).

But if you like something sweet to finish your meal, Udon Thai Street Food only offers one dessert of sticky rice with mango (£6.50). Soft and hot drinks including Thai ice tea (£3.75) or Thai ice green tea (£3.75) can be enjoyed before, during or after your meal.

Authentic inspiration

Kat has always had a love for her home country’s food and wants to bring those flavours to Fife.

Rod said: “Kat takes inspiration from her own culture for her dishes.

“She loves Scotland and wants people to taste the food she enjoys and bring her culture here.”

For Kat it is a way of keeping her roots alive as well as teaching people about how delicious Thai food can be.

“She works really hard and she is so passionate about what she does,” he added.

“We are trying to educate people in a way about freshly made food and Thai flavours too.”

Cost of living worries

The cost of living crisis will create a difficult situation for Rod and Kat over the next six months.

Rod explains: “We got through the challenges of the pandemic with our food delivery service. But, with the extraordinary times, we are struggling with the energy costs.”

The couple worry for the viability of the business with their gas and electricity bills increasing from £600 a month to more than £2,000.

As a result, they are looking at using the restaurant for private hire and parties where attendees can enjoy Thai-themed nights.

Future plans

Kat has big dreams for the future and hopes the business will be able to continue and expand over time.

Rod said: “It is more than just a takeaway, she really puts her heart and soul into her food.”

Although times are testing, Rod had an eye on the future in purchasing the unit next door.

He said: “If the business ever needs to grow we can always knock through into my hair salon and use the space.

“It is difficult to move a restaurant once it is set up in a particular location, so we have measures in place if required.”

Address: Udon Thai Street Food, Unit 3, Pearson Place, Leven, KY8 4FX