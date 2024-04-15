‘I quit my call centre job to learn pizza from the pros in Naples – now I own an Arbroath restaurant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I quit my call centre job to learn pizza from the pros in Naples – now I own an Arbroath restaurant’

29-year-old Jamie Butler followed his passion for pizza all the way to Italy, now he has taken over pizza joint The Copper Oven in Arbroath.

Jamie Butler is the new owner of The Copper Oven pizza restaurant in Arbroath.
Jamie Butler is the new owner of The Copper Oven pizza restaurant in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Copper Oven in Arbroath has a new owner, Jamie Butler, whose passion for pizza and his Italian lineage coaxed him to Naples.

There, he learned the ropes from the pros, and then returned to start a job making pizza in the Angus restaurant.

“I quit my job – and spent all the money I had – going to Naples, to learn how to make pizza,” says 29-year-old Jamie.

“I came back home and there was a pizza place that had just opened, so it was ideal.”

‘It was my dream’ to open Arbroath pizzeria

After school, Jamie studied photography at university, before realising it wasn’t for him.

He worked in a call centre for a few years but admits he “didn’t really love it”.

He says: “I used that time to figure out what it was I wanted to do.

“And making pizza was always in the back of my mind for years.

“But I just didn’t think it was achievable to do really.”

Jamie Butler, new owner of The Copper Oven, Arbroath.
Jamie Butler, new owner of The Copper Oven, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

So why was Jamie so set on making pizza?

“I’ve always loved cooking,” he says.

“My mum’s side of the family is Italian, so I have always loved Italian food and Italian cooking.

“I used to always make pizza when I was 15, 16, for my friends.

“This is why I went to Italy, it was my dream to open a pizzeria!

“I wanted to open it in Arbroath because that’s where I’m from.”

Language barrier no match for love of pizza

During his few weeks of study in Naples, a language barrier did not get in the way of Jamie’s desire to learn from the best.

“Nobody spoke English and I speak no Italian,” he laughs, “so it was a lot of learning by doing.

“But basically I learned how a pizza place is run, the technical dough aspects and what to look for in a flour.”

Jamie places a pizza in the oven. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Five years on, Jamie is the new owner of The Copper Oven, and is “so happy”.

Jamie joined the team a few months into its opening, and has worked there for the last five years.

Dough’s the word at The Copper Oven

Jamie’s favourite thing about working at the Arbroath pizza restaurant is getting to experiment and perfect his dough.

“What we are trying to do here is make a unique pizza,” he says.

“The dough that we use is a pre-fermented dough. This gives the dough a quite unique texture.

“The dough is the most important thing for me, it’s the thing I obsess over.”

Jamie has plans to change things up at The Copper Oven now that he’s owner.

He hopes to add a retail section to the restaurant.

This could include some Scottish baking and charcuterie, as well as some Italian products.

Jamie Butler outside his Arbroath restaurant, The Copper Oven.
Jamie Butler is the new owner of pizza restaurant The Copper Oven. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

‘It doesn’t feel like work’ for Jamie

There is no monotony in a margherita for pizza lover Jamie.

“People always ask, ‘do you get bored making pizza, because it’s the same thing every day?’

“But it’s not!

“Everything changes, you’ve got the heat, you’ve got the humidity which affects dough, and the climate.

“We use different flours and experiment with different ingredients and that always has an effect.

“So, it’s always different and I don’t get bored.”

The Copper Oven pizzas are made using a pre-fermented dough. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s kind of a cliché,” Jamie adds, “but if you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life,” Jamie says.

“When I was working at the call centre, it felt like work.

“Doing only a six or eight hour shift, it felt a lot longer.

“Whereas now I’m in the kitchen for 13 hours a day.

“And it doesn’t feel like work. I love it.”

Conversation