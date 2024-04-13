The best food and drink to try on a day in Carnoustie

Carnoustie, with its pretty coastal views and popular golf course, is an ideal spot for a daytrip – so what food and drink should you try on your visit?

Find it hard to decide where to eat when you’re visiting somewhere new? Well, you’re in luck.

We have put together a list of some of the great food and drink spots to check out in Carnoustie.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Franco’s in Carnoustie serves up a range of hearty breakfast options to give you gusto for the day ahead.

Their Franco’s Big Breakfast costs £8.50, and includes two eggs your way, bacon, link sausage, black pudding, mushrooms, a potato scone, beans and toast.

The family-owned eatery is on Carnoustie’s high street, just a five minute walk from the beach.

However, they don’t just do breakfast, and are known for their popular afternoon teas.

Cheesecake is their speciality though, and their most popular flavour is Mrs Tilly’s Scottish Fudge.

Though customers can order Franco’s large cheesecake in any flavour they like.

Address: 1B High St, Carnoustie, United Kingdom

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

For a spot of cake on your daytrip to Carnoustie, try Simpsons Coffee House & Gifts.

While they serve a cooked breakfasts and lunchtime options like paninis, they also serve delicious bakes.

Their scones, brownies and cakes look heavenly.

Their banoffee scone pairs banana with pieces of toffee and chocolate chips. Delicious!

Address: 28 High St, Carnoustie DD7 6AH

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Gather Kitchen Deli in Carnoustie serves up an amazing selection at lunchtime.

Served from 12-2.30pm, you can get typical lunch options like salad, soup or sandwich, as well as some more interesting dishes.

Why not try out the Gather chilli, for a hearty dish on a cold afternoon?

This vegetarian dish is sure to warm you from the inside out, combining split peas and white beans in a stew, with sliced avocado and sourdough bread.

Another heart-warming option is their Buffalo chicken tortilla.

This is packed with salsa, cheese and shredded chicken in a spicy Buffalo sauce, and then toasted.

They serve this with soup or one of their salads.

Address: 25-27 Dundee St, Carnoustie DD7 7PB

Another lunch spot for a quick bite is The Granary in Carnoustie.

They’re a deli and a catering business, and serve up well-loved filled rolls and pies from their Queen Street spot.

Address: 8 Queen Street, Carnoustie, United Kingdom

Snack

3pm to 6pm

If you’re wondering where to get a delicious sweet treat on your day in Carnoustie, look no further.

Talented Angus baker Kelsi Davis runs her business Baked House Co out of her home in Carnoustie.

Her bakes are always changing, but you can be sure of two things – huge portions and delicious flavours.

You’ll often see them topped with a Kinder Bueno, Lotus biscuit, Oreo, marshmallows and more on her fun cupcakes, brownies and cookies.

Kelsi, one of our local food and drink Rising Stars, does local delivery or collection in Carnoustie.

Address: 41 Henry Cotton Place, Carnoustie, Angus, DD7 6GZ

If you’re looking for a takeaway for tea instead of a sit down meal, you should check out Titanic Pizza on Carnoustie’s High Street.

They serve up their iconic 20-inch pizzas on Tuesdays for just £12.50, which is a hell of a deal.

The fast food specialists also have more than 25 toppings to choose from, and also offer veggie, vegan and gluten-free pizzas.

Their most popular pizzas include the one topped with feta cheese, green peppers, olives and sundried tomatoes, as well as the one with pepperoni, peppers, hot jalapeños and chilli drizzle.

Be aware though they’re only open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Address: 104 High St, Carnoustie DD7 6AE

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

The award-winning restaurant WeeCOOK Kitchen is a hidden gem, tucked away inside Barry Downs Holiday Park.

While they are known for their pies – like their fish pie which is officially the best in Britain – their menu also includes lots of other mouth-watering options.

Their truffled smokie mac dish combines macaroni and cheese with the Arbroath smokie, a must try for anyone on their first trip to Angus.

For the less adventurous among us, they also do steak frites and fish and chips.

They also have gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options, and a different brunch/lunch menu during the day.

Address: Barry Downs, Carnoustie, Angus DD7 7S

The Rookery is a wee bit of a posher spot, situated on the upper floor of the Carnoustie Golf Links.

With lovely views – especially on a sunny day – The Rookery is ideal for a special occasion.

Their new spring and summer menu launched last week, featuring delights like hand-dived king scallops with braised pig cheek, roast breast and ballotine of quail, and a warm ham haugh toasted crumpet.

Address: Links House, Links Parade, Carnoustie DD7 7JE

Another local favourite is Ganges Indian Restaurant on Park Avenue.

They serve all your favourite dishes, and the chef’s recommended dishes mas bangla – a spicy fish dish – and saag gosht – a spinach and lamb stir fry – sound amazing.

Their Peshwari naan is also just £3.95, which is a pretty decent price.

Address: 11 Park Ave, Carnoustie DD7 7JA

Drinks

8pm till late

Maxibell tapas restaurant and bar serves up food and drinks in a stylish venue just off Carnoustie’s main drag.

You could share a charcuterie and cheese board alongside your drinks if you get peckish.

It’s £16.90, and includes mixed cured meats, manchego, blue stilton, camembert, grapes, onion marmalade, crackers and a bread basket. Yum!

But on a Thursday, you can get the sharing board for just £10 though – and pay just an additional £10 for a bottle of house wine.

Their cocktails are all under £10 – bargain! – including the Aperol spritz for £8.90 or the margarita at just £7.50.

At Maxibell, they also have live music on a Friday and Saturday night.

Address: 5 Park Ave, Carnoustie DD7 7JA

Another place for some drinks – which I hear is often packed – is the Corner Hotel Carnoustie.

Here, you can while away the hours with a pint – or two – or one of their cocktails.

Address: 103-105 Dundee St, Carnoustie DD7 7EW

Have any other Carnoustie food and drink recommendations? Leave them in the comments below.