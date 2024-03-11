Carnoustie restaurant wins award for serving Britain’s best fish pie

An Angus cafe has received a top award for serving up the best fish pie in Britain.

WeeCOOK in Carnoustie was awarded the title in the fish pie class for its fishwife pie at the British Pie Awards.

It was the only Scottish entry to be crowned a winner this year.

It is the third year running the pie has won the award.

WeeCOOK‘s MacCHOOK haggis with chicken and bacon pie also received an accolade.

The eatery’s sous chef Ethan O’Hare, a former apprentice, was additionally crowned young pie maker of the year.

WeeCOOK serving up Britain’s best fish pie

Almost 900 pies were entered into the prestigious contest.

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the British Pie Awards, said: “I’m so pleased that WeeCOOK are amongst the award winners.

“The judges were very complimentary about the fishwife pie which is why it won an award.”

Now in its 16th year, the British Pie Awards brings in entries from across the country and is judged by a 140-strong team.

The overall champion was a minted Wensleydale lamb and potato pie by Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish and Chip Shop in County Durham.