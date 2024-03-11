Carnoustie restaurant wins award for serving Britain’s best fish pie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie restaurant wins award for serving Britain’s best fish pie

Sous chef Ethan O'Hare was also recognised at the British Pie Awards.

By Chloe Burrell
WeeCOOK's Tessa and Ethan at the British Pie Awards.
WeeCOOK's Tessa and Ethan O'Hare at the British Pie Awards. Image: Mepics

An Angus cafe has received a top award for serving up the best fish pie in Britain.

WeeCOOK in Carnoustie was awarded the title in the fish pie class for its fishwife pie at the British Pie Awards.

It was the only Scottish entry to be crowned a winner this year.

It is the third year running the pie has won the award.

WeeCOOK‘s MacCHOOK haggis with chicken and bacon pie also received an accolade.

The eatery’s sous chef Ethan O’Hare, a former apprentice, was additionally crowned young pie maker of the year.

WeeCOOK sous chef Ethan O'Hare.
Sous chef Ethan O’Hare. Image: WeeCOOK

WeeCOOK serving up Britain’s best fish pie

Almost 900 pies were entered into the prestigious contest.

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the British Pie Awards, said: “I’m so pleased that WeeCOOK are amongst the award winners.

“The judges were very complimentary about the fishwife pie which is why it won an award.”

WeeCOOK's fishwife pie.
The fishwife pie. Image: WeeCOOK

Now in its 16th year, the British Pie Awards brings in entries from across the country and is judged by a 140-strong team.

The overall champion was a minted Wensleydale lamb and potato pie by Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish and Chip Shop in County Durham.

