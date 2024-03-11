Convoy system to be deployed during A9 roadworks near Auchterarder

A convoy system will be in place during overnight roadworks on the A9 near Auchterarder.

The works, between the Abbey Road overbridge and the A824 junction, will last between March 18 and March 30.

Drivers have been told to expect delays between 7.30pm and 6.30am every night when the convoy is in operation.

No roadworks will be undertaken on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

The project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Traffic Scotland, will see 1450m of road repaired on the A9.

More than £250,000 is being invested into the repairs.

All traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on March 30 should the project remain on schedule.

According to Amey, the repairs will benefit the 12,000 daily road users – providing a smoother journey.

However, the road maintenance firm warned that all works are weather-dependent and could be cancelled or rescheduled due to poor conditions.

Elsewhere, in Stirlingshire, motorists are facing a 59-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on the A85 near Glen Ogle.