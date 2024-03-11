Convoy system to be deployed during A9 roadworks near Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Convoy system to be deployed during A9 roadworks near Auchterarder

Disruption will last for at least 12 days.

By Kieran Webster
The A9 near Auchterarder.
The A9 near Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

A convoy system will be in place during overnight roadworks on the A9 near Auchterarder.

The works, between the Abbey Road overbridge and the A824 junction, will last between March 18 and March 30.

Drivers have been told to expect delays between 7.30pm and 6.30am every night when the convoy is in operation.

No roadworks will be undertaken on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

Map showing the location of the roadworks.
The works will take place between the Abbey Road overbridge and the A824 junction. Image: Amey

The project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Traffic Scotland, will see 1450m of road repaired on the A9.

More than £250,000 is being invested into the repairs.

All traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on March 30 should the project remain on schedule.

According to Amey, the repairs will benefit the 12,000 daily road users – providing a smoother journey.

However, the road maintenance firm warned that all works are weather-dependent and could be cancelled or rescheduled due to poor conditions.

Elsewhere, in Stirlingshire, motorists are facing a 59-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on the A85 near Glen Ogle.

