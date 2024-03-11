Ross Matthews thrilled with personal milestone as Raith Rovers create Fife derby history against Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ross Matthews thrilled with personal milestone as Raith Rovers create Fife derby history against Dunfermline

The midfielder started a game at Stark's Park for the first time in almost 2 years in victory over Pars.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews stretched out his right boot to connect with the ball in front of Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak.
Ross Matthews beats Dunfermline's Alex Jakubiak to the ball in Raith Rovers' latest Fife derby victory. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers may have created history with Saturday’s Fife derby triumph but the win was also hugely significant on a personal level for Ross Matthews.

After suffering a nightmare spell through injury, the midfielder made his first start at Stark’s Park in almost two years in the 2-0 victory over rivals Dunfermline.

A troublesome foot problem that was operated on twice plagued the fans’ favourite and was followed by ankle ligament damage last summer.

It left the 28-year-old without an appearance for 14 months before his comeback in the New Year derby success against Dunfermline on January 2.

Ross Matthews, Liam Dick and Callum Smith celebrate at the end of Raith Rovers' 2-0 victory over Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Ross Matthews (left), Liam Dick and Callum Smith celebrate at the end of Raith Rovers’ 2-0 victory over Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Since those eagerly-awaited nine minutes at East End Park, he has been forced to show patience in search of more game-time.

But, following six substitute’s outings, the club captain finally made his first start in more than a season and a half in the 3-2 defeat to Arbroath 11 days ago.

And to follow that up with another against the Pars at the weekend made the occasion all the more sweet for Matthews.

“It’s been almost two years since I’ve started a home game here,” he said. “I was told last week that it was April 2022.

“To be honest with you, it’s been horrible, especially at the start when I didn’t know quite what was wrong with me.

‘Light at end of tunnel’ for Raith favourite

“But this season I can’t thank John Potter and the physio staff here enough. All the new staff that have come in have been absolutely brilliant and got to the bottom of my issues.

“It’s not been easy. But finally I had an end goal and I could see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m just so happy to be back playing.

“After losing to Arbroath from 2-0 up and in control it was really disappointing.

“It was a mad last 20 minutes and everyone was down after the game.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews gets to the ball first ahead of Arbroath rival David Gold.
Ross Matthews made his first start in more than a season and a half in Raith Rovers’ recent shock defeat to Arbroath. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“So Saturday was a massive game for us.

“There was no better way to bounce back than that derby game at the weekend. It ended up a good one.”

The victory, a fifth consecutive derby success for the first time in the club’s history, ensured Raith kept pace with Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

They now have the opportunity to close the four-point gap to just a single point with a victory away to Partick Thistle on Tuesday night.

Matthews: ‘Every game now massive’

But Rovers’ unexpected defeat to Arbroath on March 1 and then United’s own draw with Thistle the following day was proof, if any was needed, there could be plenty of twists and turns left in the title race.

“Every game from now on until the end of the season is going to be massive,” admitted Matthews.

“We’re going to be going into every game trying to win it. If we want to compete for the title we need to be winning. Tuesday’s another big one.

“We’ll be ready, we’ll prepare. It’s been a busy schedule but we’ll try to get as fresh as we can for the game.

Ross Matthews walks alongside a jubilant Sam Stanton, who smiles and waves to the crowd.
Ross Matthews (right) with Sam Stanton, who has been Raith Rovers’ Fife derby hero this season. Image: SNS.

“It’s massive because it’s our game in hand.

“But both of us [Raith and United] have dropped points unexpectedly along the way.

“I’m sure both teams are going to drop points between now and the end of the season as well.

“I’d love it if we won every game, but nothing’s perfect.

“So, we just need to concentrate on ourselves. And if we get enough wins in the coming weeks then it will all take care of itself.”

