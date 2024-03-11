Ross Matthews thrilled with personal milestone as Raith Rovers create Fife derby history against Dunfermline

Raith Rovers may have created history with Saturday’s Fife derby triumph but the win was also hugely significant on a personal level for Ross Matthews.

After suffering a nightmare spell through injury, the midfielder made his first start at Stark’s Park in almost two years in the 2-0 victory over rivals Dunfermline.

A troublesome foot problem that was operated on twice plagued the fans’ favourite and was followed by ankle ligament damage last summer.

It left the 28-year-old without an appearance for 14 months before his comeback in the New Year derby success against Dunfermline on January 2.

Since those eagerly-awaited nine minutes at East End Park, he has been forced to show patience in search of more game-time.

But, following six substitute’s outings, the club captain finally made his first start in more than a season and a half in the 3-2 defeat to Arbroath 11 days ago.

And to follow that up with another against the Pars at the weekend made the occasion all the more sweet for Matthews.

“It’s been almost two years since I’ve started a home game here,” he said. “I was told last week that it was April 2022.

“To be honest with you, it’s been horrible, especially at the start when I didn’t know quite what was wrong with me.

‘Light at end of tunnel’ for Raith favourite

“But this season I can’t thank John Potter and the physio staff here enough. All the new staff that have come in have been absolutely brilliant and got to the bottom of my issues.

“It’s not been easy. But finally I had an end goal and I could see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m just so happy to be back playing.

“After losing to Arbroath from 2-0 up and in control it was really disappointing.

“It was a mad last 20 minutes and everyone was down after the game.

“So Saturday was a massive game for us.

“There was no better way to bounce back than that derby game at the weekend. It ended up a good one.”

The victory, a fifth consecutive derby success for the first time in the club’s history, ensured Raith kept pace with Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

They now have the opportunity to close the four-point gap to just a single point with a victory away to Partick Thistle on Tuesday night.

Matthews: ‘Every game now massive’

But Rovers’ unexpected defeat to Arbroath on March 1 and then United’s own draw with Thistle the following day was proof, if any was needed, there could be plenty of twists and turns left in the title race.

“Every game from now on until the end of the season is going to be massive,” admitted Matthews.

“We’re going to be going into every game trying to win it. If we want to compete for the title we need to be winning. Tuesday’s another big one.

“We’ll be ready, we’ll prepare. It’s been a busy schedule but we’ll try to get as fresh as we can for the game.

“It’s massive because it’s our game in hand.

“But both of us [Raith and United] have dropped points unexpectedly along the way.

“I’m sure both teams are going to drop points between now and the end of the season as well.

“I’d love it if we won every game, but nothing’s perfect.

“So, we just need to concentrate on ourselves. And if we get enough wins in the coming weeks then it will all take care of itself.”