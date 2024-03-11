Monday court round-up — ‘Pistol’ teen and rapist sentenced

A teenager has appeared in court after police discovered more than £4,000 worth of drugs in Dundee.

Prosecutors allege he was also in possession of a modified firearm after being stopped in the city centre.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 7 on a pathway in Ogilvie’s Close, Nethergate.

It is alleged he was in possession of a top venting, blank-firing pistol.

This was allegedly modified by being painted black and was accompanied by ammunition suitable for use in a firearm.

Separate charges allege the teenager possessed cannabis and a kitchen knife.

Solicitor Jim Laverty made no plea on the teenager’s behalf when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Shirley McKenna granted bail after committing him for further examination.

Car thief jailed

An “organised criminal” thief, who systematically stole small, affordable cars like Fiestas in Angus and Fife for black market sale, has been locked up for two years. Aiden Paterson, 22, who has an extensive criminal record for offences involving vehicles, was imprisoned after admitting three charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Spitter jailed

A sheriff has jailed for nine months a thug who spat in a police officer’s face after being found, drunk and topless, outside a Dundee pub hours earlier.

A concerned couple took Charles Barr back to an address in the city after being worried for his condition outside the Arctic Bar in the city centre.

However, things took a violent turn after Barr was asked to leave.

Barr, 30, struck her on the face, causing her lip to bleed, before spitting in a police officer’s face twice after they were called to attend.

Barr, of Mauchline Place West, previously pled guilty to carrying out the assaults on November 14 2021 and returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Solicitor Mike Short said the repeat offender had been trying for the last five years to overcome his struggles with alcohol.

He said: “This is the first time I have come to court with a positive report (for Barr) and a positive letter from an employer for him.

“This is a young man trying to make a difference in his life. He accepts this is his fault and I am glad to read in the report that he’s not trying to blame everyone but himself.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I have a report here which tells me there are alternatives available to a custodial sentence for these offences.

“One of the charges involves you spitting in the face of a police officer twice.

“My view is in light of your previous convictions and the community payback orders and restriction of liberty orders previously imposed, in order to adequately express society’s disapproval I still require to impose a custodial sentence.

“I will take into account all of the things you have done and reduce the sentence accordingly.”

City centre robbery

A desperate thief who knocked a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag in Dundee city centre has been jailed. Andrew Cussick had already tried to steal cash from a woman two days earlier on Lochee’s High Street.

Rapist sentencing welcomed

Police have welcomed the sentencing of James Andrew Carr, or Wallace, for sexually and physically abusing four women in Fife between 2004 and 2021.

The 48-year-old from Fife was sentenced to 15 years in prison on February 29 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Graeme McLaren said: “Wallace will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I hope this sentence gives these remarkable women some comfort as they try to move forward with their lives.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence to make a report to police, no matter how much time has passed.

“Please be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be listened to and supported by officers and our partner agencies.”

