Monday court round-up — ‘Pistol’ teen and rapist sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — ‘Pistol’ teen and rapist sentenced

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A teenager has appeared in court after police discovered more than £4,000 worth of drugs in Dundee.

Prosecutors allege he was also in possession of a modified firearm after being stopped in the city centre.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 7 on a pathway in Ogilvie’s Close, Nethergate.

It is alleged he was in possession of a top venting, blank-firing pistol.

This was allegedly modified by being painted black and was accompanied by ammunition suitable for use in a firearm.

Separate charges allege the teenager possessed cannabis and a kitchen knife.

Solicitor Jim Laverty made no plea on the teenager’s behalf when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Shirley McKenna granted bail after committing him for further examination.

Car thief jailed

An “organised criminal” thief, who systematically stole small, affordable cars like Fiestas in Angus and Fife for black market sale, has been locked up for two years. Aiden Paterson, 22, who has an extensive criminal record for offences involving vehicles, was imprisoned after admitting three charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Aiden Paterson
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.

Spitter jailed

A sheriff has jailed for nine months a thug who spat in a police officer’s face after being found, drunk and topless, outside a Dundee pub hours earlier.

A concerned couple took Charles Barr back to an address in the city after being worried for his condition outside the Arctic Bar in the city centre.

However, things took a violent turn after Barr was asked to leave.

Barr, 30, struck her on the face, causing her lip to bleed, before spitting in a police officer’s face twice after they were called to attend.

Barr, of Mauchline Place West, previously pled guilty to carrying out the assaults on November 14 2021 and returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Solicitor Mike Short said the repeat offender had been trying for the last five years to overcome his struggles with alcohol.

He said: “This is the first time I have come to court with a positive report (for Barr) and a positive letter from an employer for him.

“This is a young man trying to make a difference in his life. He accepts this is his fault and I am glad to read in the report that he’s not trying to blame everyone but himself.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I have a report here which tells me there are alternatives available to a custodial sentence for these offences.

“One of the charges involves you spitting in the face of a police officer twice.

“My view is in light of your previous convictions and the community payback orders and restriction of liberty orders previously imposed, in order to adequately express society’s disapproval I still require to impose a custodial sentence.

“I will take into account all of the things you have done and reduce the sentence accordingly.”

City centre robbery

A desperate thief who knocked a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag in Dundee city centre has been jailed. Andrew Cussick had already tried to steal cash from a woman two days earlier on Lochee’s High Street.

Andrew Cussick, Reform Street
Andrew Cussick assaulted and robbed a woman on Reform Street: Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.

Rapist sentencing welcomed

Police have welcomed the sentencing of James Andrew Carr, or Wallace, for sexually and physically abusing four women in Fife between 2004 and 2021.

The 48-year-old from Fife was sentenced to 15 years in prison on February 29 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

James Andrew Carr
James Andrew Carr. Image: Police Scotland.

Detective Inspector Graeme McLaren said: “Wallace will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I hope this sentence gives these remarkable women some comfort as they try to move forward with their lives.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence to make a report to police, no matter how much time has passed.

“Please be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be listened to and supported by officers and our partner agencies.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did…
High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period
Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer admits breaching controversial chicken sheds planning enforcement
Andrew Cussick assaulted and robbed a woman on Reform Street: Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Thief attacked women in Dundee to feed drug addiction
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Mr Ross died in Perth prison in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee inmate's drug withdrawal death in Perth prison could have been avoided, sheriff rules
A police cordon was put in place near the traffic lights at the Greens of Dundee store following a robbery.
Woman, 80, suffered brain bleed after Dundee bag snatch
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Jack Thomson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/03/2024
Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'HMP Stirling all the way' and playgroup crook
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Benefits Fraud trial Picture shows; Annette Bond. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
£70k benefits cheat filmed doing daily 5k runs near Perthshire home while claiming she…