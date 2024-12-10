Man jailed for slashing ambulance tyre after paramedics came to his aid at Fife Sainsbury’s

A bail breaker who slashed an ambulance tyre after paramedics came to help him at a Fife shop has been jailed for 16 months.

Thomas Johnson, 43, had told someone in the Leven Sainsbury’s he wanted an ambulance as he felt like he would have a seizure.

When one was flagged down at a petrol station and the crew went to help, he became annoyed by their questions and slashed the tyre.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Johnson, a prisoner in HMP Perth, has dozens of previous convictions, including for attempted murder and possessing knives.

He appeared in court for sentencing this week by video link to prison.

He had earlier pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by threatening to damage an ambulance tyre and striking it with a “sharply pointed implement”, causing damage, on September 10 this year.

He also admitted failing to comply with a bail condition on the same date by being at a B&M store during his 7pm to 7am curfew hours.

Ambulance vandalism

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Johnson: “You caused ambulance crew, who are out there saving our lives daily, to be naturally scared by your actions.”

Noting Johnson’s “disturbing” record, the sheriff added: “No sentence other than a significant custodial sentence is appropriate to send to you and others a clear message – such abuse of ambulance personnel while carrying out lifesaving roles will never be tolerated and will result in significant punishment.”

The court heard previously that after under-the-influence Johnson asked for ambulance assistance, paramedics at the nearby petrol station were called over and they parked at the front of the store.

As they tried to help him, Johnson became annoyed and left the shop, towards the back of the ambulance.

He banged on the door and shouted he was going to slash the tyre.

Witnesses saw he had an item similar to a two-to-three-inch knife and he left a score on the wheel.

Ambulance staff contacted police and they found Johnson within B&M.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Calum Harris argued for a non-custodial sentence.

He said Johnson’s drug misuse had spiralled out of control at the time and he was frustrated about not receiving help.

Sentencing, Sheriff MacRitchie said the offending was “hugely” aggravated by Johnson’s vast record, which includes 75 convictions for theft and dishonesty offences.

He has a conviction for attempted murder, two for possessing a knife in public, one for having an offensive weapon – scissors – in public, and five convictions for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, including two for use of a knife.

The sheriff also noted multiple convictions for offending while on bail and added the offence was not mitigated by Johnson having taken a “dodgy batch of drugs”.

He jailed Johnson for 16 months, reduced from 24 due to his early plea and backdated to September 11 when he was first remanded.

