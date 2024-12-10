Man jailed for slashing ambulance tyre after paramedics came to his aid at Fife Sainsbury’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man jailed for slashing ambulance tyre after paramedics came to his aid at Fife Sainsbury’s

Thomas Johnson vandalised the emergency vehicle after becoming angry at paramedics asking him questions.

By Jamie McKenzie
A parked ambulance
Johnson was locked up for slashing the tyre of the ambulance.

A bail breaker who slashed an ambulance tyre after paramedics came to help him at a Fife shop has been jailed for 16 months.

Thomas Johnson, 43, had told someone in the Leven Sainsbury’s he wanted an ambulance as he felt like he would have a seizure.

When one was flagged down at a petrol station and the crew went to help, he became annoyed by their questions and slashed the tyre.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Johnson, a prisoner in HMP Perth, has dozens of previous convictions, including for attempted murder and possessing knives.

He appeared in court for sentencing this week by video link to prison.

He had earlier pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by threatening to damage an ambulance tyre and striking it with a “sharply pointed implement”, causing damage, on September 10 this year.

He also admitted failing to comply with a bail condition on the same date by being at a B&M store during his 7pm to 7am curfew hours.

Ambulance vandalism

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Johnson: “You caused ambulance crew, who are out there saving our lives daily, to be naturally scared by your actions.”

Noting Johnson’s “disturbing” record, the sheriff added: “No sentence other than a significant custodial sentence is appropriate to send to you and others a clear message – such abuse of ambulance personnel while carrying out lifesaving roles will never be tolerated and will result in significant punishment.”

The court heard previously that after under-the-influence Johnson asked for ambulance assistance, paramedics at the nearby petrol station were called over and they parked at the front of the store.

As they tried to help him, Johnson became annoyed and left the shop, towards the back of the ambulance.

He banged on the door and shouted he was going to slash the tyre.

Witnesses saw he had an item similar to a two-to-three-inch knife and he left a score on the wheel.

Ambulance staff contacted police and they found Johnson within B&M.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Calum Harris argued for a non-custodial sentence.

He said Johnson’s drug misuse had spiralled out of control at the time and he was frustrated about not receiving help.

Sentencing, Sheriff MacRitchie said the offending was “hugely” aggravated by Johnson’s vast record, which includes 75 convictions for theft and dishonesty offences.

He has a conviction for attempted murder, two for possessing a knife in public, one for having an offensive weapon – scissors – in public, and five convictions for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, including two for use of a knife.

The sheriff also noted multiple convictions for offending while on bail and added the offence was not mitigated by Johnson having taken a “dodgy batch of drugs”.

He jailed Johnson for 16 months, reduced from 24 due to his early plea and backdated to September 11 when he was first remanded.

