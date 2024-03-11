Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for ‘organised crime’ black market sale

An “organised criminal” thief, who systematically stole small, affordable cars like Fiestas in Angus and Fife for black market sale, has been locked up.

Aiden Paterson, who has an extensive criminal record for offences involving vehicles, was locked up after admitting three charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Paterson admitted a spate of car thefts, particularly targeting four different Ford Fiesta STs which he took from Forfar, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Methil.

A sentencing sheriff said it was “a course of conduct” and “organised crime.”

He jailed Paterson for two years.

Fiesta ST heists

The 23-year-old, of Leven Road in Kennoway, admitted stealing five vehicles last summer.

On July 8, he took a Ford Fiesta ST from Marmion Drive in Glenrothes, then stole another car of the same make and model from Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy on July 11.

Paterson stole a third Fiesta ST from a property at The Ha-en in Forfar on August 25, before pilfering a fourth car of the same make and model from Drummond Street in Methil the same day.

While in Forfar that day, Paterson also stole another vehicle, understood to be a Mercedes-Benz, from a home on Dundee Road.

On another complaint, Paterson admitted sending a message which was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing.

He threatened his partner’s ex on November 20 last year after he reported a car theft and said if a named person was charged “I will absolutely set everybody’s houses on fire.”

On a third complaint, Paterson admitted he reset another car, also a Ford Fiesta ST on January 17 this year.

Police caught him driving it at Belleknowes industrial estate in Inverkeithing, still while on bail, disqualified, uninsured and fraudulently using fake number plates.

Not involved in sell-on

Ford describe the Fiesta ST as being “built for the track; unleashed for the road.”

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “It’s not quite as sophisticated for him.

“He’s not involved in the ultimate sale of the vehicles.

“At times he was getting access to the cars. At times he was getting a small payment.

“It’s not quite stealing to order but there is a market for these particular vehicles.

“He’s had certain difficulties. He’s certainly not a stupid man.

“There’s a market for small, affordable fast cars.”

Mr McGuire explained Paterson is currently banned from driving for three years.

‘Organised crime’

Sheriff James Williamson said: “Unless I’m missing something, what he’s not doing is stealing cars for joyriding.

“What we have is a man who’s pled guilty to charges of stealing expensive cars on summary complaint.

“It is A, a course of conduct and B, organised crime.

“The point I’m making is that Mr Paterson is not at the lower end of that.

“He sees one, steals it and knows where to get it to.”

Of the two-year sentence, eight months were attributed to the summer thefts, four to the threatening message and a year in relation to the January joyride.

The sheriff also imposed a three-year driving ban.

Criminal history

Paterson was jailed for 40 months after he struck Cheryl Scott, 45, while riding an unregistered motorbike in 2019.

She suffered a complex leg fracture as a result of the incident in Methil and was left in a wheelchair.

Last year, he admitted driving in Cowdenbeath High Street while still disqualified and without insurance in November 2022.

Last June, he admitted ditching a stolen Volkswagen Golf after a police chase.

However, he was caught after officers found a Tool Station receipt in the vehicle linked to his account.

