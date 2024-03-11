Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for ‘organised crime’ black market sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for ‘organised crime’ black market sale

Aiden Paterson spent last summer stealing the same type of car over and over again for illicit sale.

By Ross Gardiner
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.

An “organised criminal” thief, who systematically stole small, affordable cars like Fiestas in Angus and Fife for black market sale, has been locked up.

Aiden Paterson, who has an extensive criminal record for offences involving vehicles, was locked up after admitting three charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Paterson admitted a spate of car thefts, particularly targeting four different Ford Fiesta STs which he took from Forfar, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Methil.

A sentencing sheriff said it was “a course of conduct” and “organised crime.”

He jailed Paterson for two years.

Fiesta ST heists

The 23-year-old, of Leven Road in Kennoway, admitted stealing five vehicles last summer.

On July 8, he took a Ford Fiesta ST from Marmion Drive in Glenrothes, then stole another car of the same make and model from Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy on July 11.

Paterson stole a third Fiesta ST from a property at The Ha-en in Forfar on August 25, before pilfering a fourth car of the same make and model from Drummond Street in Methil the same day.

While in Forfar that day, Paterson also stole another vehicle, understood to be a Mercedes-Benz, from a home on Dundee Road.

A Ford Fiesta ST
A Ford Fiesta ST. Image: PA.

On another complaint, Paterson admitted sending a message which was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing.

He threatened his partner’s ex on November 20 last year after he reported a car theft and said if a named person was charged “I will absolutely set everybody’s houses on fire.”

On a third complaint, Paterson admitted he reset another car, also a Ford Fiesta ST on January 17 this year.

Police caught him driving it at Belleknowes industrial estate in Inverkeithing, still while on bail, disqualified, uninsured and fraudulently using fake number plates.

Not involved in sell-on

Ford describe the Fiesta ST as being “built for the track; unleashed for the road.”

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “It’s not quite as sophisticated for him.

“He’s not involved in the ultimate sale of the vehicles.

“At times he was getting access to the cars. At times he was getting a small payment.

Aiden Paterson
Aiden Paterson.

“It’s not quite stealing to order but there is a market for these particular vehicles.

“He’s had certain difficulties. He’s certainly not a stupid man.

There’s a market for small, affordable fast cars.

Mr McGuire explained Paterson is currently banned from driving for three years.

‘Organised crime’

Sheriff James Williamson said: “Unless I’m missing something, what he’s not doing is stealing cars for joyriding.

“What we have is a man who’s pled guilty to charges of stealing expensive cars on summary complaint.

“It is A, a course of conduct and B, organised crime.

“The point I’m making is that Mr Paterson is not at the lower end of that.

“He sees one, steals it and knows where to get it to.”

Of the two-year sentence, eight months were attributed to the summer thefts, four to the threatening message and a year in relation to the January joyride.

The sheriff also imposed a three-year driving ban.

Criminal history

Paterson was jailed for 40 months after he struck Cheryl Scott, 45, while riding an unregistered motorbike in 2019.

She suffered a complex leg fracture as a result of the incident in Methil and was left in a wheelchair.

Last year, he admitted driving in Cowdenbeath High Street while still disqualified and without insurance in November 2022.

Last June, he admitted ditching a stolen Volkswagen Golf after a police chase.

However, he was caught after officers found a Tool Station receipt in the vehicle linked to his account.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

