Keyless ignition security report ordered after Fife thief stole £210k of vehicles over five months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Keyless ignition security report ordered after Fife thief stole £210k of vehicles over five months

Some of Derrin Gunn's crimes were proved to have links to organised crime, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
Two of the cars stolen by Derrin Gunn. Images: Supplied.
Two of the cars stolen by Derrin Gunn. Images: Supplied.

A thief has admitted stealing vehicles worth more than £210,000 from across Fife in a series of sophisticated crimes.

Derrin Gunn, 20, pled guilty to 15 crimes, including the theft of 10 vehicles

In March last year, police found stolen vehicles and parts in containers which Gunn had been renting at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

Photographs, videos and text messages linked to vehicle thefts and other offences were also recovered from Gunn’s mobile phone.

His highest value theft was a £70,000 silver Range Rover from a home in Windygates.

Gunn also stole two Ford Fiesta STs – one each in Leven in Glenrothes – with a combined value of £14,500 between Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2022 and these were not recovered.

A sheriff pointed out Gunn has somehow by-passed keyless security systems and ordered a report into how he had done so.

The Ford Fiesta stolen by Derrin Gunn from Glenrothes at Christmas-time.
The Ford Fiesta stolen by Derrin Gunn from Glenrothes at Christmas-time. Image: Supplied.

Gunn’s ten thefts were:

  • £70,000 Range Rover from Windygates;
  • £33,000 Volkswagen Golf R estate from St Andrews;
  • £35,000 Audi S3 from Crail;
  • £27,450 Ford Focus RS from Crail;
  • £8,500 Ford Fiesta ST from Leven;
  • £6,000 Ford Fiesta ST from Glenrothes;
  • £13,000 Ford Fiesta ST from Gauldry;
  • £4,500 Suzuki quadbike from a commercial premises in Ceres;
  • £10,000 Seat Ibiza from Wormit;
  • £3,500 motorbike from Dairsie

The thefts happened between October 19 2022 and March 28 last year.

Further crimes

Gunn pled guilty to stealing 10 motor vehicles, including one by housebreaking, and two sets of keys by housebreaking.

He also admitted three resets – possessing property knowingly acquired by theft;

  • Volkswagen Golf in Lower Largo;
  • Honda motorbike found at the industrial estate and spray painted a different colour;
  • Ford Fiesta, the shell of which was found in containers at the industrial estate.

The court heard the Golf, bearing cloned registration plates linked to a keeper in England, was dumped after being driven around on various Fife roads.

A subsequent police check of the vehicle identification number found the car had been stolen from the Port Seton area in East Lothian about two weeks before.

The motorbike was stolen three years prior.

Two of Gunn’s crimes – the Volkswagen Golf R theft and reset of the Volkswagen Golf – were also perpetrated and admitted by co-accused 20-year-old Calvin Sturrock and were proved to have been aggravated by links to organised crime.

Cars valued by criminals

Gunn appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to HMYOI Polmont.

The court heard police had launched a nationwide operation following an increase in keyless vehicle thefts across Scotland.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith highlighted six of the stolen vehicles – £94,000-worth – were either not, or only partially.

The sheriff said: “People were removed of their vehicles, some on Christmas night into Boxing Day.

“The Golf R and the Audi S3 are vehicles specifically targeted by criminals because of their cachet to those in the criminal underworld.

“They have very high sale values and because of repeated thefts, carry increased insurance premiums”.

Keyless thefts report ordered

The owner of the Ford Focus stolen from Crail previously told The Courier how he still had both his keys following the theft and there was no sign of a break-in, so he feared the key fob had been cloned.

Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Focus owner Matthew Knight from Crail, with his car before it was stolen. Image: Supplied.

The sheriff pointed out a number of the stolen vehicles had keyless ignition and asked the Crown for more details on how the security of these cars had been overcome, in time for sentencing next month.

He described Gunn’s offending as a “sustained course of conduct” perpetrated over a five-month period.

The sheriff said the two containers Gunn was renting were being used for criminal activity which suggests a “high degree of culpability” and pre-planning in the commission of his offences.

He also highlighted, although the Crown is yet to provide details on how the security of keyless ignition was overcome, it “may point to an element of sophistication”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said Sturrock, of Scoonie Place, Leven, seemed “completely aloof” and unaware of the serious position he is in.

Sentencing was adjourned until March 11 to obtain reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Amanda McMurchie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Driver left man needing wheelchair after horrific A90 Forfar junction crash
The fire happened above George Stewart's Woodside Inn, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson/ KIm Cessford.
Landlord's disbelief after former tenant cleared of torching flat above Fife pub
Edwards Engineering admitted the company breached health and safety legislation.
Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in 'traumatic amputation'
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Champagne driver and bungling housebreakers
Ciaran Dickson (left) killed Aiden Pilkington (right) in September 2021.
Family tributes to tragic Dundee University teen as killer driver jailed
Christopher Lindsay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man used baby as ‘human shield’ in clash with police
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from The Foundry.
Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid
Cocaine dealer Desiree Doogan has been told to pay £40,000. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Crown seeks £40k from cocaine-peddling Dundee events manager
Josh Reed.
Former Leuchars soldier sent picture of privates to underage girl
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Chatty man and driving ban