Glenrothes man appeals for help after car stolen at Christmas

A Glenrothes man is appealing for help after his car was stolen at Christmas.

Sean Taylor, 25, found his car was missing on Boxing Day, when it was not in its usual spot on Bighty Avenue.

He believes his red Ford Fiesta ST with black alloys – registration MX14 VYT – was stolen between 6.30pm on Christmas Day and 10.30am on Boxing Day.

He told The Courier: “Me and my partner woke up in the morning to clear out one of the bairns’ rooms.

“I looked out the window, I looked up and down the street and thought, ‘Where’s my car?’

“My partner thought I was joking around, but I asked her again, ‘Where’s the car?’

“I ran outside and looked up and down the street, but there was nothing.

“Straight away I went right on the phone to the police.

“I was in total shock and disbelief.

“Nobody ever expects that to happen to them.”

Fears stolen car stripped for parts

Sean is sure he locked the doors overnight.

He claims gangs in Fife are stealing cars like his and stripping them for parts.

Sean added: “I think it’ll be stripped down.

“I spent £5,000 getting the engine fixed last year, so that’s new parts on the engine they can take.

“I got Michelin tyres put on about a month ago too that they might use.”

Sean and his partner Sam have urged anyone with information to contact them or the police as the hunt continues.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “At around 10am on Monday, we received a report of a car stolen overnight in the Bighty Avenue area of Glenrothes.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”