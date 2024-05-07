Dundee car theft trio targeted three vehicles outside Arbroath house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee car theft trio targeted three vehicles outside Arbroath house

A stolen Audi was found torched near a farm, a Vauxhall was recovered from an underground car park in Dundee and the works van never left the driveway.

By Ross Gardiner
The trio appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
The trio appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Dundee trio targeted all three vehicles parked outside a single home in Arbroath in the same night.

Kieren McAnearney, Daniel Stewart and Kevin O’Donnell arrived at the property in Moonlight Gardens on July 4 2021 and each entered vehicles parked outside.

O’Donnell helped himself to a private-plated Audi RS3, which was later found burned out near a farm at the edge of the city.

McAnearney stole a Vauxhall Adam, taking it through Dundee on a dawn joyride before abandoning it.

Bungling Stewart was unable to move the Nissan work van from the property but left his DNA on the key in the ignition.

3 thefts from single property

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Forfar Sheriff Court all the residents’ vehicles were parked outside the property on the evening of July 3 2021 but when they woke at 7am, only one remained.

O’Donnell was spotted driving the Audi in Dundee at 4.30am, while a tracker on a phone inside the Vauxhall Adam McAnearney stole showed the car was in the Pleasance Court area of the city.

In the afternoon of July 4, the car was found in an underground car park there.

However, at 5am that morning, the Audi was reported by a member of the public as being burned out at a farm.

O’Donnell was caught after being seen driving it, while McAnearney’s DNA was recovered from the steering wheel, gearstick and handbrake of the Adam.

O’Donnell, of Ancrum Court and McAnearney, listed as prisoners in HMP Perth, each admitted stealing a car, while Stewart, of Candle Lane, admitted attempting to steal the van.

Both McAnearney and O’Donnell were on two separate bail orders at the time.

Admissions

31-year-old O’Donnell’s solicitor Jane Caird said: “He fully accepts he has a record.

“The offence date is almost three years old – since then, Mr O’Donnell has had various prison sentences.”

Gary Foulis, appearing for 27-year-old Stewart, said his client’s offence would ordinarily appear on a summary complaint if in isolation.

“Mr Stewart was, a little bit like Mr O’Donnell, living a quite chaotic lifestyle,” he said.

“He was making poor decisions.

“He has one previous conviction for dishonesty, that was in March 2019 in the JP court.”

Mr Foulis said his client has also been on a bail curfew from 7pm to 7am for 18 months in connection with the matter.

30-year-old McAnearney’s solicitor Kyra Strachan explained her client was released from jail in January.

O’Donnell was jailed for eight and a half months, Stewart was admonished and MacAnearney, who was released from prison earlier this year, had sentencing deferred for background reports.

He will return to the dock on June 13.

Criminal records

In January, O’Donnell was jailed for two and a half years after being convicted of spraying paintballs from the vehicle he was travelling in.

McAnearney appeared in the dock alongside him, but no case was found to answer in respect of him.

O’Donnell also has convictions for domestic offending and possessing a machete while he was a passenger in a police chase.

McAnearney was jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court last year after admitting a string of raids on business premises in Dundee.

In 2021, he admitted another joyriding offence.

On that occasion, he led police on a chase right across the greens of Caird Park golf course in Dundee.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Raymond Thomson
Nappy-obsessed Fife predator sent sick pictures to Facebook seller
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Boxer Decca Heggie freed on bail
Gavin Ross
Forfar sex pest dropped trousers to police after brandishing wooden brush in Factory Shop
Jay Buchan
Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation
George Dewar
Repeat drug-driver chucked cocaine over wall after Fife crash
Michael Cosgrove. Image: Facebook
Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after neighbour 'threatened to murder him' faces 5-year…
The boy was chased by knife-wielding Barclay down Kirkcaldy esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.
Teenager with knife chased boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade
Vincent Connelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling benefits cheat kept £100k windfall secret and went on 'spending spree'
Football flares teen must behave after Dundee bus bust
Derek Mawhinney
Dundee property developer acquitted of 'hole in the head' hammer attack