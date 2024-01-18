Dundee drive-by paintball shooter jailed for 30 months after Clepington Road and Hilltown rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drive-by paintball shooter jailed for 30 months after Clepington Road and Hilltown rampage

Kevin O'Donnell was convicted after showing "an utter disregard for the consequences" on the shootings.

By Ross Gardiner
Kevin O'Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Kevin O'Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock

A drive-by paintball shooter from Dundee has been jailed.

Kevin O’Donnell, 31, was found guilty of two assaults and a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after the shooting spree in the city.

From a moving car, he repeatedly fired a paintball gun on Clepington Road, striking and injuring a 14-year-old boy.

O’Donnell also struck an adult male from within the vehicle on the same street during his rampage on May 8 2021.

As the vehicle moved on to Hilltown, he fired the paintball gun at a moving car being driven by a woman he was banned from seeing through a court-imposed non-harassment order.

‘Utter disregard for the consequences’

After a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, a majority of jurors convicted O’Donnell of both Clepington Road assaults.

He was unanimously found guilty of spraying paintballs at the car being driven by the woman, showing “an utter disregard for the consequences.”

The majority of jurors found a further allegation O’Donnell fired a paintball gun at a man on Brook Street that day to be not proven.

O’Donnell was on bail at the time.

O’Donnell recklessly fired paintball pellets from a moving vehicle. Image: Shutterstock.

During the trial, two other men were acquitted of involvement in the offending.

Kieren McAnearney, 29 and Reece Wallace, 20, had been accused of the same assaults but midway through the trial, there were found to be no cases to answer in respect of each.

All three men were also cleared over allegations that from a flat window in Stirling Street the same day, they repeatedly fired a paintball gun at a children’s playpark, striking a male on the body.

However, it was accepted when police raided the flat at 10am the next day, they found a paintball gun in a rucksack behind a couch in the living room.

‘Propensity for violence’

Following the verdict, fiscal depute Lee Corr explained O’Donnell has been remanded since September 20, when he appeared from custody on a warrant issued for failing to appear at an earlier trial.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed 30 months imprisonment, backdated to the first date of remand.

He noted O’Donnell has a “propensity for violence and possessing and using weapons.”

The sheriff said: “He’s got several convictions at sheriff and jury level – possession of a weapon, violence, theft by housebreaking, dangerous driving.

“It’s a serious offence and there’s a high element of risk and danger attached to them.”

Clepington Road, Dundee, at the roundabout with junctions with Caird Avenue, Provost Road and Old Glamis Road.
The shooting spree started on Clepington Road.

His solicitor Jane Caird said: “He’s still a fairly young man.

“He had a very bad upbringing where he was in and out of care his entire life.

“He has tragic family circumstances. He is one of five siblings, two of them have passed away.”

Machete and domestic abuse

The offence is not the first time O’Donnell has been convicted by jurors of arming himself in a moving vehicle.

Last summer, a jury in Forfar convicted him of possessing a machete while he was the passenger in a vehicle being pursued by police.

In April 2021, he was convicted of domestic abuse offences, repeatedly abusing and attacking his partner during and after her pregnancy.

