Dunfermline post office ‘Horizon’ conviction quashed after ‘oppressive prosecution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline post office ‘Horizon’ conviction quashed after ‘oppressive prosecution’

Colin Smith is one of six Scottish sub-postmasters to have their convictions quashed.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Image: ITV.

A Horizon scandal sub-postmaster who pled guilty to embezzlement at Dunfermline Sheriff Court was subjected to an “oppressive prosecution” and entered his plea under “prejudicial circumstances”.

Colin Smith’s 2013 conviction was quashed earlier this year.

A report into the affair by senior judges in the Court of Criminal Appeal led by Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian, was published on Tuesday and laid out the reasons prosecutors did not contest a number of cases which came before the court in the past year.

Mr Smith’s was one of six convictions considered by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justices.

Since it started its probe, the Horizon scandal has been thrown into sharp relief by the television drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

It told how postmasters across the country were prosecuted for financial irregularities which were actually the fault of the Post Office’s computer systems.

Unfair conviction

Mr Smith pled guilty at Dunfermline in 2013 to embezzling £12,680.88 between March 2009 and July 2012 and was sentenced to 180 hours unpaid work.

The SCCRC has since established his complaints about financial discrepancies were dismissed and he was eventually prosecuted over the missing amounts.

He initially pled not guilty but to “put matters behind him”, he admitted taking money from the branch to keep the business afloat.

After the Horizon issue became clear, he appealed on the grounds “his plea was tendered under real error/misconception, that the prosecution was oppressive” and his human rights to a fair trial were breached.

Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian.
Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian.

The report, by Lady Dorrian, states: “He said he never considered Horizon might have been at fault, he could not explain how the shortfall occurred, and the account he provided was the only one that appeared consistent with the evidence before him.

“The SCCRC said that it did not consider his apparent admissions could be regarded as being given freely and consistently, but arose from the seemingly indisputable evidence with which he was faced.”

It states: “It was accepted that the appellant’s plea was tendered under prejudicial circumstances.”

Convictions quashed

In the judgement published on Tuesday, Lady Dorrian spoke of how the incorrect information generated by Horizon was the main source of evidence for the prosecution.

Scottish prosecutors believed that if the Horizon data was incorrect, the convictions could not be supported and had to be quashed.

Lady Dorrian also wrote where information generated by Horizon was not the main source of evidence, the Crown did not contest these appeals for “public interest reasons”.

Elsewhere in the report, Lady Dorrian said Post Office agents spoke to people suspected of stealing cash from the company at a time when they were experiencing distress.

Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 sub-postmasters across the UK were falsely prosecuted based on information from the Post Office’s computerised accounting and sales system, Horizon.

Since then, many sub-postmasters in England have had their criminal convictions for theft, fraud and false accounting overturned.

The SCCRC referred the six Scottish cases – five who pled guilty and one found guilty after trial – to the appeal court in Scotland.

The SCCRC concluded five who pled guilty did so in circumstances that were, or could be said to be, clearly prejudicial.

It also concluded new information about Horizon, which has emerged since the sixth person’s trial, would have had a material bearing on a “critical issue” so that prosecution could be seen as oppressive.

All six have had their convictions quashed.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Jekyll and Hyde
Former Lord Advocate James Wolfe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
No Sheku Bayoh 'handover' to new Lord Advocate, inquiry hears
Charles Donnelly. Image: Police Scotland.
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Teen ram-raider locked up for 'Dundee's hottest' Tayside crimewave
Myles Bancroft. Image: Facebook.
Raging motorist attacked Dundee parking meter with axe
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I will be sentenced today or nothing at all'
Scott Tullis.
Fife rapist who 'believed sex was his right' jailed for nine years
William Gillilan after a previous court appearance.
Perthshire shop raider caught red-handed on CCTV - again
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.
Dealer who tried to flee Dundee drug bust with £40k cash avoids jail