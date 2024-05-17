Perthshire flasher ordered to do unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire flasher ordered to do unpaid work

Ionel Sara-Lates was found hiding in a bush with his trousers round his ankles on a popular dog walking route.

By Gordon Currie
Ionel Sara-Lates
Ionel Sara-Lates.

A serial flasher who exposed himself to three women on a remote Perthshire woodland trail has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid community work.

Ionel Sara-Lates, 37, was found hiding in a bush with his trousers round his ankles on a popular dog walking route near Luncarty.

The spate of alarming sightings prompted a social media alert and a plea from Police Scotland for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The 37-year-old, from Spittalfield, denied he was the man responsible but he was found guilty of three counts of public indecency following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Shocked strollers

A  woman who encountered Sara-Lates on May 11 2021 told the trial she said had been walking along a footpath with her 18-month-old niece when she “noticed a gentlemen in a bush”.

“He was squatting down, then he stood up and then went back down.”

She could see he had no trousers or underwear on and she said he apologised when he stood up.

A second shocked woman said she saw Sara-Lates on the same footpath as she walked on her lunch hour later that day.

She said she saw Sara-Lates “standing there, with just a top on and nothing on beneath.”

Dog walkers

A dog walker spotted him in “long john-style bottoms” about an hour later.

She said: “It was strange because you would normally wear something else on top of those.”

A fourth witness said she saw him on the morning of May 15.

“I heard a rustling noise coming from a bush.

“I know we’ve got foxes in there, so I had a quick look. That’s when I saw the accused.

“He was crouching down and I could see his bare legs. I saw his face and then dashed away.”

Finding him guilty, Sheriff Paul Brown told Sara-Lates: “I believed the witnesses.”

