St Johnstone fans never thought their team would win the Scottish Cup.

Tommy Wright’s 2014 side ended a hoodoo that had lasted over a century and gave the people of Perthshire the best afternoon of their football-supporting lives.

May 17 was Saints’ day of destiny.

Courier Sport picks out 17 of the best images from the 2-0 victory over local rivals, Dundee United, at Celtic Park to mark the 10th anniversary.