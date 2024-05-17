Dundee woman ‘snapped’ and attacked friend in bar at Hogmanay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee woman ‘snapped’ and attacked friend in bar at Hogmanay

Kennedy Burke pled guilty to assault at the sheriff court.

By David McPhee
Kennedy Burke 'snapped' at Malone's Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Kennedy Burke 'snapped' at Malone's Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.

A Dundee woman has been fined after she “snapped” and violently attacked her friend on Hogmanay.

Kennedy Burke appeared in the dock to admit carrying out the sudden assault in Malone’s Bar in Aberdeen as they waited to ring in the New Year.

The 24-year-old’s solicitor described Burke as having “lost control” after her friend had made “derogatory comments” about a colleague.

Burke then slapped the woman and repeatedly punched her on the ground.

Argument turned violent

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Burke and her friend were at the bar to celebrate New Year 2022.

She said, shortly after 10.30pm they were enjoying drinks when an argument started.

“The CCTV then shows the accused slap the complainer and grab her by the arms, pushing her to the ground.

“At that point, the accused is then seen to repeatedly punch the complainer to the head.”

Despite efforts by people in the busy bar to stop her, security staff had to intervene.

Burke’s victim – who was left with cuts to her lips and face – told police.

Burke, of Findhorn Street, Dundee, pled guilty to assault.

‘She is mortified’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray said his client had one previous conviction for assault and should “frankly know better”.

He said the two women had been in friends “for a long time” but she had begun to realise it was “a really toxic relationship”.

“On the night in question she was with her work colleagues and her friend made ongoing derogatory comments about one particular person all night.

“Ms Burke just snapped and lost control and took her annoyance out on the complainer – she is mortified about her behaviour.”

Fining Burke £520, Sheriff Lesley Johnston her: “This is now your second offence for assault.

“When selecting a starting point for a fine, I have taken into consideration the complainer’s injuries.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

