Dundee woman ‘snapped’ and attacked friend in bar at Hogmanay

A Dundee woman has been fined after she “snapped” and violently attacked her friend on Hogmanay.

Kennedy Burke appeared in the dock to admit carrying out the sudden assault in Malone’s Bar in Aberdeen as they waited to ring in the New Year.

The 24-year-old’s solicitor described Burke as having “lost control” after her friend had made “derogatory comments” about a colleague.

Burke then slapped the woman and repeatedly punched her on the ground.

Argument turned violent

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Burke and her friend were at the bar to celebrate New Year 2022.

She said, shortly after 10.30pm they were enjoying drinks when an argument started.

“The CCTV then shows the accused slap the complainer and grab her by the arms, pushing her to the ground.

“At that point, the accused is then seen to repeatedly punch the complainer to the head.”

Despite efforts by people in the busy bar to stop her, security staff had to intervene.

Burke’s victim – who was left with cuts to her lips and face – told police.

Burke, of Findhorn Street, Dundee, pled guilty to assault.

‘She is mortified’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray said his client had one previous conviction for assault and should “frankly know better”.

He said the two women had been in friends “for a long time” but she had begun to realise it was “a really toxic relationship”.

“On the night in question she was with her work colleagues and her friend made ongoing derogatory comments about one particular person all night.

“Ms Burke just snapped and lost control and took her annoyance out on the complainer – she is mortified about her behaviour.”

Fining Burke £520, Sheriff Lesley Johnston her: “This is now your second offence for assault.

“When selecting a starting point for a fine, I have taken into consideration the complainer’s injuries.”

