Woman hid bundles of banknotes in Perth ‘cash safe house’

A Perth woman who allowed her flat to be used as a “cash safe house” for drug barons has been locked up for more than two years.

Laura Dobson was caught hiding bundles of banknotes worth more than £32,000 in a chest in her living room.

No drugs were found when police raided the 43-year-old’s Logie Crescent property.

But her involvement in the local cannabis trade became clear when officers discovered text messages and repeated requests for “green” on mobile phones found around the flat.

Dobson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis between

She further pled guilty to concealing criminal property, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Police raid

The court heard Police Scotland received a tip-off about Dobson, claiming she was involved in the supply of controlled drugs in the Perth area.

She was “part of a larger operation” with others who have been prosecuted separately.

Just after 9am on August 10 2022, officers descended on her flat, where she was sitting in her living room.

A search was carried out and detectives seized three mobile phones, a SIM card and a wooden chest.

The wooden chest was packed with bundles of £10 and £20 notes, sealed in elastic bands, totalling £32,440.

Dobson’s fingerprints were found on some of the money.

Drug dealing clues

Investigators also found tell-tale text messages on the mobile phones, dating back to July 27 2022.

These made references to cannabis sales, including “getting the green” and “the green bill.”

One text asking “any green just now?” was responded to with a message suggesting Dobson was ready to pick up and “weigh it all”.

Prosecutors said scales and bags at the property was evidence that Dobson was going to sub-divide drugs.

There were also text messages referring to counting money and deliveries, as well as mentions of sums of money in the thousands.

Prosecutors said: “The messages show that Dobson had knowledge and control over the drugs and was actively involved in dealing them.

“The officers’ opinion is that the accused’s house was a cash safe house for illegal activity.

“Although the accused does not appear to be near the top of the tree, she does not appear to be a low level dealer and was entrusted as a person who gathered money.”

Cash forfeited

Sheriff William Wood jailed Dobson for 27 months, reduced from 30 to take account of her early plea.

She must also surrender the £32,440 found at her property as part of a confiscation order.

Following the hearing, Detective sergeant Mark Wilson said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and officers will do all they can to bring those responsible for the supply of illegal substances to justice.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.