Angus bulldog to be destroyed after biting 3-year-old, sheriff says

The dog's new owner made a last-ditch plea for it to be saved after it bit two people.

By Ross Gardiner
Wayne Stephenson.
Wayne Stephenson admitted being in charge of the dog in one of the attacks.

An American bulldog which bit a three-year-old in Angus must be destroyed, a sheriff has ruled.

The 30-month-old bitch went on to attack a man in the car park of Tesco, Arbroath, leaving him with facial wounds which needed 40 stitches – internal and external – to repair.

The destruction order came despite the dog’s new owner claiming neither attack was its fault.

The sheriff made her decision as she sentenced Wayne Stephenson, 41, for being in charge of Nova when dangerously out of control in the second incident.

He was cleared of responsibility for the attack on the girl at an address in Angus.

Mercy pleas

At Forfar Sheriff Court it was previously stated Nova did not belong to Stephenson at the time.

The dog’s new owner – who faces no charges or allegations – appeared in the dock beside Stephenson to explain to Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown why she believed the dog should not be destroyed.

An American bulldog
An American bulldog. Image: Shutterstock.

The woman was not present during either attack but said: “I thought the dog’s not done anything wrong.

“The first incident (with the child) was an accident, it was a playful type of thing, I don’t think it was meant at all.

“The second incident, that was an act of defence.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown replied: “You think your dog has done nothing wrong, having bitten a three year old? I’m just using your words. It’s now bitten two people.”

The woman replied: “I don’t think it was the dog’s fault.”

Despite the owner’s pleas, Sheriff Martin-Brown ordered Nova’s destruction and made Stephenson, of Kinnell, near Friockheim, subject to a five-year dog disqualification order.

Car park attack

The court previously heard how Nova had been returned by the Scottish SPCA just two days earlier – having injured the girl seven months before – when it attacked Richard Spink from the back seat of a car.

Mr Spink had leaned in the window to speak to Stephenson when Nova lunged forward and began biting him on the right side of his face, tearing his nose and lip.

He received emergency surgery at Ninewells to reconstruct the damaged areas and has been left scarred and without feeling due to nerve damage.

Stephenson told police the dog had perceived Mr Spink as a threat to a child which was in the front of the car at the time.

Tesco, Arbroath
The second attack happened in the Tesco car park in Arbroath. Image: Google.

He admitted being in charge of the dog while it was out of control on December 11 2022.

The charge states Mr Spink was left severely injured, permanently disfigured and permanently impaired as a result of the attack.

A plea of not guilty was accepted to a second charge of being responsible for Nova when she bit the three-year-old – leaving her severely injured and permanently disfigured – on April 2 2022.

The sheriff also ordered Stephenson to pay Mr Spink £1,500 in compensation.

