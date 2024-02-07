American Bulldog bit man’s face in Arbroath supermarket car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

American Bulldog bit man’s face in Arbroath supermarket car park

Wayne Stephenson, 41, has admitted being in charge of the dangerously out of control dog.

By Ross Gardiner
Wayne Stephenson.
Wayne Stephenson will return to court in April.

A man needed 40 stitches after a dangerous American Bulldog pounced at his face and bit it in a supermarket car park in Arbroath.

The dog was in the back seat of a car at Tesco with its owner’s partner Wayne Stephenson and a child in the front.

A friend of Stephenson approached to chat and minutes later, the dog suddenly lunged at the car window and bit him on the nose and lip.

At Forfar Sheriff Court this week offshore worker Stephenson pled guilty to being in charge of 30-month-old female American Bulldog Nova when she was dangerously out of control.

The charge states the attack left Richard Spink severely injured, permanently disfigured and permanently impaired.

Arbroath Tesco car park, where the American Bulldog bit the man.
The attack happened in the car park of Tesco in Arbroath. Image: Google.

The dog had only been returned days earlier, having allegedly bitten a three-year-old girl seven months before.

The court heard Mr Spink was taken to Ninewells, where he underwent a two-and-a-half hour surgical procedure to reconstruct his nose and lip.

He needed around 40 stitches – internal and external – to repair the damage.

A sheriff will consider whether the dog should be destroyed.

Horrific injuries after American Bulldog attack

The court heard Mr Spink had been at the car for around five minutes from 2.30pm on December 11 2022 and there had been no issues.

Nova was in the back, unsecured and unmuzzled, and had stuck her head between the front seat headrests to be petted.

Stephenson disclosed to his friend that Nova had only been returned from the Scottish SPCA two days before, after the alleged attack on the young girl.

An American Bulldog.
An American Bulldog. Image: Shutterstock.

Another associate of Mr Spink and Stephenson’s arrived and Mr Spink leaned on the open window sill.

Suddenly, Nova lunged forward and began biting Mr Spink on the right side of his face, connecting with his nose and lip.

This caused instant bleeding.

Stephenson advised his friend to seek medical advice from inside the supermarket but from there he was directed to get professional treatment.

The third man took Mr Spink to Ninewells for surgery.

Ninewells Hospital.
The dog attack victim was in surgery for two-and-a-half hours. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

By the following month, Mr Spink still had no feeling in the right side of his lip and was advised that due to the nerve damage, it was unlikely to return.

He also reported a loss of feeling in part of his nose but was advised this could return.

Mr Spink has been left with a scar from the bottom of his nose across his lip.

Dog was ‘protecting child’

Nova was seized by police four days later and Stephenson told officers: “The dog thought he was a threat to (the boy).”

Stephenson, of Kinnell, near Friockheim, admitted he was in charge of Nova while she was dangerously out of control.

Wayne Stephenson.
Wayne Stephenson leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.

A plea of not guilty was accepted to a second charge that Stephenson was responsible for Nova when she bit a three-year-old girl – leaving her severely injured and permanently disfigured – at a property in Angus on April 2 2022.

41-year-old Stephenson has previous convictions for violence and road traffic matters.

Prosecutors lodged a motion to disqualify him from keeping dogs.

I do find these cases difficult and I find I have difficulty when nobody speaks up for the dog. One almost wants to appoint an amicus to speak for the dog.”

— Sheriff Mungo Bovey.

Stephenson’s solicitor Nick Whelan said: “His fault appears to be not muzzling the dog. He had the dog in a car.

“My Lord will require to consider destruction.

“The owner of the dog has regularly been in touch with the Crown. The dog’s currently kennelled.

“It’s not his dog – he’s had numerous dogs in the past with no issues.

“This was a young dog.”

Sheriff — ‘Two sides to any story’

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordered reports and deferred sentencing until April 11.

He said: “I’ve got these photographs, which are pretty bad-looking and the narration is damning but there’s always two sides to any story.

“I do find these cases difficult and I find I have difficulty when nobody speaks up for the dog.

“One almost wants to appoint an amicus to speak for the dog.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Mahon. Image: Facebook.
Dundee feud ended in bloodshed as man battered rival through car window
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Crash, bang, wallop: Carnage on Fife roads
Lawyer Aamer Anwar (left) with sisters of Sheku Bayoh, Kadi Johnson (centre) and Kosna Bayoh (right) arrive for the latest hearings in the public inquiry into his death. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry begins probe into Pirc's death investigation
Cooney will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Driver beaten with wheel brace by Dundee love rival
Scott Johnstone
Fife landscaper jailed for choke attacks on ex-partner
Culloden Road, Arbroath.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender
Tommy Craig.
Dundee paedophile called police to say he watched 'bad things'
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man made shotgun death threat to police officer in Kirkcaldy outburst
HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner's appearance in Perth jail documentary
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Sectarian abuse beating and 'let's play a game'