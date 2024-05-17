Ian Murray takes career path stance as Raith Rovers boss is linked with vacant job at old club Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray takes career path stance as Raith Rovers boss is linked with vacant job at old club Hibs

The Stark's Park manager is '100 per cent' focused on promotion play-off bid.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray in contemplative mood.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Ian Murray insists he has no interest in mapping out his future career path as he contends solely with the here and now of Raith Rovers’ promotion push.

The Stark’s Park boss has been linked with the vacant managerial post at former club Hibernian.

As well as two spells as a player, the now 43-year-old supported the team as a boy and has been associated with a return to his old employers in the dugout previously.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray walks off the Easter Road pitch with a large Hibernian badge in the background.
Ian Murray’s Raith Rovers took on his old side, Hibs, in the Viaplay Cup in August. Image: SNS.

On this occasion, it reflects the job he is currently doing at Raith, who – with a 2-1 lead over Partick Thistle – stand on the brink of reaching the Premiership play-off final.

However, he is determined not to be distracted from that task in hand as he prepares his squad for their semi-final second-leg in Kirkcaldy on Friday night.

“It’s not something I think about, if I’m truthfully honest,” he says about the link to Hibs.

“I’ve never been one for having a career path. Some people will have them and some don’t.

“I just think football is so all over the place that the rug can be pulled from underneath you with good results or bad results or okay results. It’s not your decision.

Murray: Hibs ‘not in thought process’

“So, having that sort of dangerous pathway and wanting something so much that it affects your current job is detrimental to you.

“Hibs are going through a tough time, there’s no question about that.

“And they need to do something to try to arrest the decline in their league position going into next season, whoever they decide is the right guy for the job.

“That’s fine. I’ll be honest, it doesn’t really come into my thought process.

“I’m 100 per cent thinking about Friday night. And, after that, if we get through, I’ll be thinking about the next one.”

