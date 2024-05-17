Ian Murray takes career path stance as Raith Rovers boss is linked with vacant job at old club Hibs

Ian Murray insists he has no interest in mapping out his future career path as he contends solely with the here and now of Raith Rovers’ promotion push.

The Stark’s Park boss has been linked with the vacant managerial post at former club Hibernian.

As well as two spells as a player, the now 43-year-old supported the team as a boy and has been associated with a return to his old employers in the dugout previously.

On this occasion, it reflects the job he is currently doing at Raith, who – with a 2-1 lead over Partick Thistle – stand on the brink of reaching the Premiership play-off final.

However, he is determined not to be distracted from that task in hand as he prepares his squad for their semi-final second-leg in Kirkcaldy on Friday night.

“It’s not something I think about, if I’m truthfully honest,” he says about the link to Hibs.

“I’ve never been one for having a career path. Some people will have them and some don’t.

“I just think football is so all over the place that the rug can be pulled from underneath you with good results or bad results or okay results. It’s not your decision.

Murray: Hibs ‘not in thought process’

“So, having that sort of dangerous pathway and wanting something so much that it affects your current job is detrimental to you.

“Hibs are going through a tough time, there’s no question about that.

“And they need to do something to try to arrest the decline in their league position going into next season, whoever they decide is the right guy for the job.

“That’s fine. I’ll be honest, it doesn’t really come into my thought process.

“I’m 100 per cent thinking about Friday night. And, after that, if we get through, I’ll be thinking about the next one.”