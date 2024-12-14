Lewis Neilson happy to be St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s Jack of all trades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Neilson happy to be St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s Jack of all trades

The former Dundee United player could return to midfield against St Mirren.

By Eric Nicolson
Lewis Neilson shakes Simo Valakari's hand after a game.
Lewis Neilson has his manager's support. Image: SNS.

You need more than the fingers of one hand to count the different positions Lewis Neilson has played in his short time at St Johnstone.

The on-loan Hearts man is taking it as a compliment that Simo Valakari has picked up from Craig Levein in viewing him as his squad’s Jack of all trades.

And, with Sven Sprangler suspended for Saturday’s visit of St Mirren to McDiarmid Park, Neilson may find that last weekend’s right-back becomes this weekend’s holding midfielder.

“I’ve played across the back four and all three of the back three positions as well – then obviously into midfield,” said the Scotland under-21 international.

“It just shows the trust from the gaffer. He’s happy to play me in different positions.

“He obviously likes me as a footballer as a whole, rather than just a centre-half, a right-back or a centre-mid.

“So, even if I’m not starting, I’ve been getting good minutes, coming on at half-time against Motherwell, coming on against Rangers for half an hour.

“He’s putting me on in different positions just to get me on the pitch, which is good to see.”

Lewis Neilson in action for St Johnstone against Aberdeen.
Lewis Neilson played at right-back against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The former Dundee United player added: “Going left-back against Dundee was a first. But I’m happy to try any position as long as I’m on the pitch.

“That’s what I’m on loan for – to play as many games as possible and to learn.

“I played in midfield for the second half of the game against Motherwell and started there in the cup against Rangers. I felt as if I did well that day at Hampden.

“I’d be happy to play there again if the manager wants me in the Sven role – or if it’s at right-back or at centre-half.”

Simo Valakari one to one

The Valakari effect has been felt by Neilson over the last couple of months.

“We’ve really needed the gaffer’s passion and enthusiasm,” he explained.

“On a one to one basis he’s spoken about wanting me to get fitter.

“Maybe that’s to make it easier for me to play right-back so I can get up and down more.

“He’s been brilliant with everybody individually and for the team as a whole.

“We had a great result against Kilmarnock, were good against Rangers and at Pittodrie.

“The league is tight – if we can get a couple of wins we’ll really start to build some momentum.”

