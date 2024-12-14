Lewis Neilson happy to be St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s Jack of all trades

You need more than the fingers of one hand to count the different positions Lewis Neilson has played in his short time at St Johnstone.

The on-loan Hearts man is taking it as a compliment that Simo Valakari has picked up from Craig Levein in viewing him as his squad’s Jack of all trades.

And, with Sven Sprangler suspended for Saturday’s visit of St Mirren to McDiarmid Park, Neilson may find that last weekend’s right-back becomes this weekend’s holding midfielder.

“I’ve played across the back four and all three of the back three positions as well – then obviously into midfield,” said the Scotland under-21 international.

“It just shows the trust from the gaffer. He’s happy to play me in different positions.

“He obviously likes me as a footballer as a whole, rather than just a centre-half, a right-back or a centre-mid.

“So, even if I’m not starting, I’ve been getting good minutes, coming on at half-time against Motherwell, coming on against Rangers for half an hour.

“He’s putting me on in different positions just to get me on the pitch, which is good to see.”

The former Dundee United player added: “Going left-back against Dundee was a first. But I’m happy to try any position as long as I’m on the pitch.

“That’s what I’m on loan for – to play as many games as possible and to learn.

“I played in midfield for the second half of the game against Motherwell and started there in the cup against Rangers. I felt as if I did well that day at Hampden.

“I’d be happy to play there again if the manager wants me in the Sven role – or if it’s at right-back or at centre-half.”

Simo Valakari one to one

The Valakari effect has been felt by Neilson over the last couple of months.

“We’ve really needed the gaffer’s passion and enthusiasm,” he explained.

“On a one to one basis he’s spoken about wanting me to get fitter.

“Maybe that’s to make it easier for me to play right-back so I can get up and down more.

“He’s been brilliant with everybody individually and for the team as a whole.

“We had a great result against Kilmarnock, were good against Rangers and at Pittodrie.

“The league is tight – if we can get a couple of wins we’ll really start to build some momentum.”