Kinross-shire Grand National-winning hero Corach Rambler retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross-shire Grand National-winning hero Corach Rambler retires

Trainer Lucinda Russell says the decision is "laced with sadness".

By Kieran Webster
Co-owner, Thomas Kendall, celebrates with the 2023 Grand National trophy alongside Coach Rambler.
Co-owner, Thomas Kendall, celebrates with the 2023 Grand National trophy alongside Coach Rambler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kinross-shire-based Grand National-winning horse Corach Rambler is being retired.

Milnathort trainer Lucinda Russell said the decision to retire the 2023 winner of the world’s most famous horse race was “laced with sadness”.

It comes after he unseated his jockey, Derek Fox, at the first fence before being knocked over at the second while running loose at the 2024 Grand National last month.

Corach Rambler retirement ‘lacked with sadness’

The post from Lucinda Russell Racing said: “After a lot of thought and discussion, we have decided that our brilliant 2023 Grand National winner Corach Rambler is going to be retired.

“In some ways, the decision is laced with sadness.

“Corach has been a horse of a lifetime for his seven-strong syndicate of owners who won the greatest steeplechase in the world.

“He also has had a special relationship with our jockey Derek Fox and has brought so much joy to all our staff here at Arlary.

Corach Rambler ridden by Derek Fox riding to victory in 2023. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“But the decision is also a joyous one.

“Corach Rambler will always be a special horse for us, we owe him so much.”

Two of the members of the syndicate are from Perth and Kinross.

The 10-year-old gelding also boasted an excellent record at Cheltenham where he won three races.

‘We could not forgive ourselves if something happened to him’

The post added: “In all he won seven of his 18 races and over £750,000.

“He quite literally owes us nothing – we are in his debt.

“To some, our decision will be a surprise. Corach is only 10, he could have raced on.

“But we feel we have a great responsibility with a horse with his public following to do the best thing for him.

“His run in the Grand National in April did not work out as we all hoped.

Trainer Lucinda Russell with 2024 Grand National favourite Corach Rambler at her yard in Milnathort.
Corach Rambler with trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Maybe that frightened him a bit.

“We have said all along that he is one of the most intelligent horses we have ever trained and he never looked happy when we ran him at Punchestown last month.

“The big steeplechases next season will be contested by younger up-and-coming horses and we are not inclined to make Corach carry big weights in handicaps.

“Quite simply, we could not forgive ourselves if something happened to him.”

Corach Rambler will remain at his home at Arlary House where he will “pass a few tips” to younger horses.

Fans praise decision to retire Corach Rambler

Fans have praised the decision to call time on Corach Rambler’s running career.

Leah Mills wrote: “A huge amount of respect for knowing when your horse has had enough, racing is a far better world these days and it’s all down to owners like you.”

Lorraine Wakeham said: “I absolutely love, love, love this post. This is everything a true animal lover would do, it’s all about Corach and his wellbeing, his life.”

And Shannon Jane Selina posted: “I’m so glad to see he’s retiring at the top and will be staying put.

“He is absolutely fantastic in every way.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth charity trust which built Bell's Sport Centre 'disappointed' by closure
Dee Thomas with walking poles halfway up hill near Comrie in mist
Comrie gran 'climbing Everest' in back yard after near-death sepsis recovery
Laura Dobson
Woman hid bundles of banknotes in Perth 'cash safe house'
Perth Ladies day at Perth Races. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
27 great pictures as thousands dress up for Ladies' Day at Perth Racecourse
2
The Siberian eagle owl has gone missing in Blairgowrie.
Siberian eagle owl with five-foot wingspan at large in Blairgowrie
Seamus Farren and the site of the refused Aldi at Perth' sNecessity Brae.
Petition seeks to overturn Perth Aldi refusal as council concedes defeat in Tesco row
A tent seen on the crime scene.
Aberfeldy murder: What we know so far about shooting of dog walker
Anthony Wilkins
Jail for driver who 'used car like a weapon' during Aberfeldy pub rammy
A lorry trailer went on fire near the Friarton Bridge. Image: Amey/Fife Jammer Locations/FJL
Drivers face delays on M90 at Friarton Bridge after lorry fire
David and Victoria Beckham next to Gleneagles Hotel.
Did the Beckhams really pay off a couple's mortgage to hire Gleneagles?
2

Conversation