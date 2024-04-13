Disappointment as Kinross based Corach Rambler unseats rider at first fence at the Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disappointment as Kinross based Corach Rambler unseats rider at first fence at the Grand National

Trainer, Lucinda Russell, confirmed Corach Rambler and jockey, Derek Fox were fine after the race.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Trainer Lucinda Russell with 2024 Grand National favourite Corach Rambler at her yard in Milnathort.
Corach Rambler with Luckinda Russell. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kinross-shire based horse Corach Rambler has failed at the first fence at the 2024 Grand National.

The 10-year-old gelding, based in Milnathort, unseated his 31-year-old jockey Derek Fox as the race got under way.

Trained by Lucinda Russell Corach Rambler was one of the favourites to win after last year’s triumph at Aintree and other recent wins including a Cheltenham Gold Cup third last month.

Lucinda Russell confirmed both Corach Rambler and Derek Fox were fine after the race.

He spent much of the week as top favourite but was displaced on Saturday, only hours before the race by I Am Maximus who won the race.

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Randox Grand National aboard I Am Maximus. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

He is owned by a seven-strong syndicate, two of whom are from Perth and Kinross.

If he had won he would have been one of only seven other horses to take the title twice in its 185-year history.

It was hoped he would become only the third Scottish trained winner in the race’s history.

The fall would have come as a double blow for team Russell as they sadly lost Giovinco at Aintree on Friday.

Prior to the race, Lucinda said Corach Rambler was in great form and in the trot up moved “fantastically”.

Admitting she was upset about the loss of Giovinco Lucinda said that most of all she wanted the win for Corach Rambler himself.

Conversation