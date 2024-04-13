Disappointment as Kinross based Corach Rambler unseats rider at first fence at the Grand National

Kinross-shire based horse Corach Rambler has failed at the first fence at the 2024 Grand National.

The 10-year-old gelding, based in Milnathort, unseated his 31-year-old jockey Derek Fox as the race got under way.

Trained by Lucinda Russell Corach Rambler was one of the favourites to win after last year’s triumph at Aintree and other recent wins including a Cheltenham Gold Cup third last month.

Lucinda Russell confirmed both Corach Rambler and Derek Fox were fine after the race.

He spent much of the week as top favourite but was displaced on Saturday, only hours before the race by I Am Maximus who won the race.

He is owned by a seven-strong syndicate, two of whom are from Perth and Kinross.

If he had won he would have been one of only seven other horses to take the title twice in its 185-year history.

It was hoped he would become only the third Scottish trained winner in the race’s history.

The fall would have come as a double blow for team Russell as they sadly lost Giovinco at Aintree on Friday.

Prior to the race, Lucinda said Corach Rambler was in great form and in the trot up moved “fantastically”.

Admitting she was upset about the loss of Giovinco Lucinda said that most of all she wanted the win for Corach Rambler himself.