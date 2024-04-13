Raith 0-0 Partick Thistle: Player ratings and star man as Rovers lose more ground on Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith 0-0 Partick Thistle: Player ratings and star man as Rovers lose more ground on Dundee United

Ian Murray's side are six points off the top of the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith's Dylan Easton rides the challenge from Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Raith's Dylan Easton rides the challenge from Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

The week of the Grand National is the week that the Scottish Championship officially became a one-horse race.

Failing to win either of their two home games this week means Raith Rovers will more than likely be contesting the Premiership play-offs.

Their latest result, a 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle – a side they may meet in those games – leaves Rovers six points behind an in-form Dundee United with nine points left to play for.

It followed a crushing midweek defeat to Airdrie in Raith’s game in hand over the league leaders.

Raith manager Ian Murray made five changes for the Partick Thistle game. Image: SNS.

The draw with Thistle means Raith will finish no lower than second but also gives United the chance to secure the title as early as next week.

First half

The Kirkcaldy weather matched the recent temperamental Raith form.

A deluge of rain fell before kick-off made way for periods of bright sunshine throughout the first half.

There was a swirling wind throughout both that affected both team’s play.

After an early threat from Thistle, Raith took control of possession though did not create the chances their dominance justified.

Zak Rudden should have done better with a 17th-minute header that was easily pushed away by David Mitchell after a Josh Mullin cross.

Raith’s Euan Murray and Partick Thistle’s Luke McBeth and David Mitchell challenge for the ball. Image: SNS.

Mullin, one of five changes by Ian Murray, was lively and centred another ball that Sam Stanton couldn’t get enough on.

Partick Thistle came close just before half-time on the counter when Aidan Fitzpatrick cut inside an unleashed from outside the area.

Euan Murray got his head in the way and took the ball onto the underside of the bar via a slight tip from Kevin Dabrowski.

Second half

Raith turned to their strong bench at the break, bringing on Dylan Easton for Kyle Turner.

Thistle had the first chance of the half when Brian Graham fired a shot just outside the far post.

Then after a nice move down the right, Zander Mackenzie tried his luck but his shot was weak and saved by Dabrowski.

Still not satisfied, Murray made another change, this time calling for top scorer Lewis Vaughan.

The long-serving Rover was soon involved when his shot was deflected wide for a corner before winning a free kick just outside the area from the next attack.

Partick Thistle’s Ben Stanway and Raith’s Callum Smith in action. Image: SNS.

He was involved again when Mullin’s cross was eventually sent over the bar by Stanton, as Rovers started to pile on the pressure.

Another save from Dabrowski, again from a Fitzpatrick effort, showed that Thistle were still a threat.

There were further efforts for Easton and another from Vaughan, and Dabrowski had to be alert to deny Graham but neither side was able to find the breakthrough.

Thistle ended the second half like they did the second: striking the bar, this time through substitute Blair Alston from a free kick.

Star man: Josh Mullin

Mullin regained his starting berth after a goal off the bench in the midweek defeat.

On a day of few clear-cut chances, he was the main attacking outlet for the home side and his early cross for Rudden should have ended up in the back of the net.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 7; J. Brown 6, Watson 6, Murray 6, Dick 6; S. Brown 6; Mullin 7 (McGill 86′), Stanton 6 (Hamilton 78′), Turner 5 (Easton 46′, 6); Rudden 5 (Vaughan 60′, 7), Smith 6 (Connolly 87′).

Subs not used: McNeill, Matthews, Corr, Byrne.

