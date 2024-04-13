Raith 0-0 Partick Thistle: Player ratings and star man as Rovers lose more ground on Dundee United

The week of the Grand National is the week that the Scottish Championship officially became a one-horse race.

Failing to win either of their two home games this week means Raith Rovers will more than likely be contesting the Premiership play-offs.

Their latest result, a 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle – a side they may meet in those games – leaves Rovers six points behind an in-form Dundee United with nine points left to play for.

It followed a crushing midweek defeat to Airdrie in Raith’s game in hand over the league leaders.

The draw with Thistle means Raith will finish no lower than second but also gives United the chance to secure the title as early as next week.

First half

The Kirkcaldy weather matched the recent temperamental Raith form.

A deluge of rain fell before kick-off made way for periods of bright sunshine throughout the first half.

There was a swirling wind throughout both that affected both team’s play.

After an early threat from Thistle, Raith took control of possession though did not create the chances their dominance justified.

Zak Rudden should have done better with a 17th-minute header that was easily pushed away by David Mitchell after a Josh Mullin cross.

Mullin, one of five changes by Ian Murray, was lively and centred another ball that Sam Stanton couldn’t get enough on.

Partick Thistle came close just before half-time on the counter when Aidan Fitzpatrick cut inside an unleashed from outside the area.

Euan Murray got his head in the way and took the ball onto the underside of the bar via a slight tip from Kevin Dabrowski.

Second half

Raith turned to their strong bench at the break, bringing on Dylan Easton for Kyle Turner.

Thistle had the first chance of the half when Brian Graham fired a shot just outside the far post.

Then after a nice move down the right, Zander Mackenzie tried his luck but his shot was weak and saved by Dabrowski.

Still not satisfied, Murray made another change, this time calling for top scorer Lewis Vaughan.

The long-serving Rover was soon involved when his shot was deflected wide for a corner before winning a free kick just outside the area from the next attack.

He was involved again when Mullin’s cross was eventually sent over the bar by Stanton, as Rovers started to pile on the pressure.

Another save from Dabrowski, again from a Fitzpatrick effort, showed that Thistle were still a threat.

There were further efforts for Easton and another from Vaughan, and Dabrowski had to be alert to deny Graham but neither side was able to find the breakthrough.

Thistle ended the second half like they did the second: striking the bar, this time through substitute Blair Alston from a free kick.

Star man: Josh Mullin

Mullin regained his starting berth after a goal off the bench in the midweek defeat.

On a day of few clear-cut chances, he was the main attacking outlet for the home side and his early cross for Rudden should have ended up in the back of the net.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 7; J. Brown 6, Watson 6, Murray 6, Dick 6; S. Brown 6; Mullin 7 (McGill 86′), Stanton 6 (Hamilton 78′), Turner 5 (Easton 46′, 6); Rudden 5 (Vaughan 60′, 7), Smith 6 (Connolly 87′).

Subs not used: McNeill, Matthews, Corr, Byrne.