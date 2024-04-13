St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock: Key moments, star man and player ratings as long wait for back to back Perth wins continues

St Johnstone’s long wait for back to back wins goes on.

The Perth side had hoped this would be the day they made it two league victories in a row for the first time this season but Kilmarnock showed why they’ll be playing European football in a few months.

It was a professional afternoon’s work by Derek McInnes’ side.

Out-played in the opening 45 minutes, Craig Levein’s men were much improved with the wind at their backs in the second period.

But the two goals they conceded came from crosses into the box, which will frustrate the Saints boss greatly.

The hosts started poorly and things didn’t get much better as the first half progressed.

A one-goal lead at the interval was the least the visitors deserved.

Joe Wright opened the scoring on 23 minutes when he out-muscled Andy Considine to hook the ball home from six yards out.

Kyle Vassell had missed an even better chance from a similar distance by that point and then, after the goal, Dimitar Mitov denied Marley Watkins in a one v one after a ball was played over the top.

With Killie getting the benefit of a strong wind blowing towards the North Stand, Matty Kennedy nearly caught the Bulgarian international out with a corner that struck the crossbar.

Before the break there was another duel between the two men when Mitov denied the ex-Saint from close range.

At the other end the sole effort on goal was from Luke Robinson, who broke up a Killie attack in his own half before driving forward and forcing a rare save out of Will Dennis.

Much improved

It needed to be better from Saints after the restart and it was.

Max Kucheriavyi came close to scoring with a sweetly-struck 20-yarder on 49 minutes and there was a Nicky Clark volley that dipped over the bar not long after it.

Saints had dominated for 20 minutes but Mitov had to make a couple of superb saves from Liam Polworth and Stuart Findlay midway through the half.

On 75 minutes, Ryan McGowan saw an effort tipped on to the post by Dennis and Considine nearly scored from the rebound.

A drawn game looked a strong possibility at that point but Watkins made the last 10 minutes comfortable for Killie when he finished off from two yards out after Findlay had nodded a Danny Armstrong diagonal ball across the face of goal.

Player ratings

Mitov 7, Gallacher 6, Considine 6, McGowan 6.5, Clark 5.5 (May, 88), Kucheriavyi 5 (Carey, 59), Sidibeh 6 (Kimpioka, 88), Robinson 6.5, M Smith 6.5, Keltjens 6 (Franczak, 88), Phillips 6 (C Smith, 69). Subs not used – Richards, MacPherson, Crawford.

Saints star man – Dimitar Mitov

Saints have lacked consistency as a team all season but their goalkeeper hasn’t as an individual.

No points were earned on the back of this performance but Mitov was very good once more.