St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock: Key moments, star man and player ratings as long wait for back to back Perth wins continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock: Key moments, star man and player ratings as long wait for back to back Perth wins continues

Killie scored one goal in each half.

By Eric Nicolson
Kilmarnock's Joe Wright scores to make it 1-0.
Kilmarnock's Joe Wright scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s long wait for back to back wins goes on.

The Perth side had hoped this would be the day they made it two league victories in a row for the first time this season but Kilmarnock showed why they’ll be playing European football in a few months.

It was a professional afternoon’s work by Derek McInnes’ side.

Out-played in the opening 45 minutes, Craig Levein’s men were much improved with the wind at their backs in the second period.

But the two goals they conceded came from crosses into the box, which will frustrate the Saints boss greatly.

The hosts started poorly and things didn’t get much better as the first half progressed.

A one-goal lead at the interval was the least the visitors deserved.

Joe Wright opened the scoring on 23 minutes when he out-muscled Andy Considine to hook the ball home from six yards out.

Kilmarnock's Joe Wright scores the opener.
Kilmarnock’s Joe Wright scores the opener. Image: SNS.

Kyle Vassell had missed an even better chance from a similar distance by that point and then, after the goal, Dimitar Mitov denied Marley Watkins in a one v one after a ball was played over the top.

With Killie getting the benefit of a strong wind blowing towards the North Stand, Matty Kennedy nearly caught the Bulgarian international out with a corner that struck the crossbar.

Before the break there was another duel between the two men when Mitov denied the ex-Saint from close range.

At the other end the sole effort on goal was from Luke Robinson, who broke up a Killie attack in his own half before driving forward and forcing a rare save out of Will Dennis.

Much improved

It needed to be better from Saints after the restart and it was.

Max Kucheriavyi came close to scoring with a sweetly-struck 20-yarder on 49 minutes and there was a Nicky Clark volley that dipped over the bar not long after it.

Saints had dominated for 20 minutes but Mitov had to make a couple of superb saves from Liam Polworth and Stuart Findlay midway through the half.

On 75 minutes, Ryan McGowan saw an effort tipped on to the post by Dennis and Considine nearly scored from the rebound.

A drawn game looked a strong possibility at that point but Watkins made the last 10 minutes comfortable for Killie when he finished off from two yards out after Findlay had nodded a Danny Armstrong diagonal ball across the face of goal.

Player ratings

Mitov 7, Gallacher 6, Considine 6, McGowan 6.5, Clark 5.5 (May, 88), Kucheriavyi 5 (Carey, 59), Sidibeh 6 (Kimpioka, 88), Robinson 6.5, M Smith 6.5, Keltjens 6 (Franczak, 88), Phillips 6 (C Smith, 69). Subs not used – Richards, MacPherson, Crawford.

Saints star man – Dimitar Mitov

Saints have lacked consistency as a team all season but their goalkeeper hasn’t as an individual.

No points were earned on the back of this performance but Mitov was very good once more.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender David Keltjens.
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens wants to continue split success story
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh attracting international attention and Craig Levein believes best yet…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why he hopes Perth side are 'turning a…
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.
Derek McInnes: Why I believe St Johnstone WILL stay in the Premiership
Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals plan for Dundee United loan star Sam McClelland
3
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why Dan Phillips got captain's armband and why…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein ready to welcome several key players back soon
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov,who came close to conceding a penalty against Hibs on Saturday, challenges a Hibs player for a high ball.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone got a VAR break at Hibs, now there's just another…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov delighted with saves in Hibs win as St Johnstone keeper reveals post-Dundee…
(L to R) Craig Levein, Dimitar Mitov, Dan Phillips and Adama Sidibeh, who all played key roles for St Johnstone against Hibs.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Clinical Perth side profit from Craig Levein prediction as…

Conversation