Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as Dee celebrate top-six achievement

The Dark Blues only needed a draw after Motherwell and Hibs couldn't be separated.

By George Cran
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee will finish in the Premiership’s top six for the first time in nine years.

The Dark Blues had to settle for a 0-0 scoreline away at Aberdeen but it was enough as a late equaliser for Motherwell against Hibs meant the job was done.

This time last year, Dundee were drawing at home to Greenock Morton in the Championship.

Fast forward 12 months and Tony Docherty’s side will be dining at the Premiership’s top table for the final five games of the campaign.

The match at Pittodrie was far from a memorable occasion for what happened on the park, though Dundee had the better of the 90 minutes.

Rather it was the achievement for the campaign as a whole on their return to the top flight that saw Dundee fans and players celebrating wildly at full-time.

First half

Dundee’s last match saw a late collapse at home to Motherwell, letting a chance to seal a top-six finish slip through their grasp.

However, Tony Docherty stuck with the same team again. He did, though, have more options on the bench as Curtis Main and Ricki Lamie returned to the squad.

Joe Shaughnessy clears for Dundee
There was still no place for Trevor Carson. He did travel with the team and has trained in the week running up to the game.

The wind was blowing at Pittodrie and it was Aberdeen with the breeze at their backs in the first half.

And they began the game the better of the sides with Dundee’s defence shaky.

Duk was an absolute menace for the Dons with three fouls on the Cape Verde international bringing yellow cards for Antonio Portales, Jordan McGhee and Dara Costelloe.

There would also be yellows for Graeme Shinnie and Dee boss Docherty in a busy half for referee Nick Walsh.

Dara Costelloe gets a yellow for a foul on Aberdeen's Duk. Image: Shutterstock
But a change of formation from the Dark Blues helped get a foothold in the contest and the Dons defence took their turn to look shaky when Dundee attacked.

Right on half-time, the best effort of the period came from Lyall Cameron following a lovely passing move.

The Dee youngster’s 18-yard shot, though, clipped the bar and flew over and the teams had to settle for a goal-less first half.

Second half

The restart saw Dundee swap Mo Sylla for Malachi Boateng and start the second half on the front foot.

However, it was the Dons going close as Duk fired goalwards, Jon McCracken turning the shot behind.

There were few chances to shout about before news filtered through from Fir Park that Hibs had taken the lead. As it stood, they had moved ahead of Dundee in the Premiership table.

Angus MacDonald blocks Lyall Cameron’s effort to keep the score goal-less. Image: SNS

As the 70th minute approached, the Dark Blues created a golden chance to take the lead. Tiffoney did great to get to the byline before cutting the ball back for Cameron, his shot though was blocked on the line by Angus MacDonald.

Minutes later Tiffoney again was provider after stealing the ball off Nicky Devlin in the area but Bakayoko would only poke the ball wide of the post.

Dundee then had the ball in the net through substitute Curtis Main, only for the flag to go up. A long VAR check followed but eventually Bakayoko was ruled to be offside.

The Dark Blues were pushing for the crucial goal with Michael Mellon on to join Main and Bakayoko up front.

Dundee fans celebrate as news from Motherwell comes through. Image: SNS
But as the game tipped into stoppage time, a big cheer went up in the away end – Motherwell had equalised at Fir Park!

Dundee were in the top six – if they could avoid conceding in the eight minutes added on.

On came defensive reinforcements Ricki Lamie and Owen Dodgson. But that didn’t stop the nerves when Stefan Gartenmann fired an overhead kick goalwards.

With 96 minutes on the clock, Shinnie saw red after catching Boateng and earning a second yellow card.

And that was it, the whistle blew and the away end erupted – Dundee were back in the Premiership’s top six.

Star Man: Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
The Scotland U/21 international came closest to scoring of anyone – hitting the bar in the first half and seeing a second-half shot blocked on the line.

An excellent showing from the youngster.

Best player on the park.

Player Ratings

Aberdeen: Roos, Devlin, MacKenzie, Shinnie, Gartenmann, McGrath, Barron (Duncan 73), Miovski, Clarkson (Polvara 73), Duk, MacDonald.

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, McGarry, Phillips, Sokler, Milne, Hoilett.

Dundee FC: McCracken 7, Portales 7, Shaughnessy 6, Donnelly 6 (Dodgson 90), McGhee 6, Costelloe 6 (Main 74), Sylla 6 (Boateng 46, 7), Cameron 8, McCowan 7, Tiffoney 7 (Mellon 85), Bakayoko 7 (Lamie 90).

Subs not used: Sharp, Astley, Robinson, Robertson.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 17,176

