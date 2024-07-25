Simon Murray at Dundee then and now – star striker on what’s changed for him AND the club 6 years on

Simon Murray is loving life in his second spell at boyhood club Dundee.

It has only been a fortnight since the frontman swapped the Highlands for his hometown.

However, he is already among the goals having netted twice on his first start for the club in a 3-1 win over Annan Athletic.

A lot has changed since his first spell back in 2018.

Six years ago he’d only played two-and-a-half seasons as a full-time pro. He scored three times in 14 appearances as he helped Neil McCann’s side stay in the Premiership.

Within one start this time around Murray is already hunting down that tally after netting 23 times for Ross County last season.

And he promises a different Simon Murray to the one Dees saw six years ago.

“I think as you get older, you learn and are more experienced,” the 32-year-old said.

“People forget sometimes that I came into the game raw and quite late at the age of 22.

“I feel like I still have the same enthusiasm and energy for the game but I have maybe toned it down at times and I am more clever with my runs.

“[Back in 2018] I started really well at Hibs and I was flying high but then I had a dip in confidence and I wasn’t playing.

“So when I came to Dundee the last time, I wasn’t match fit and it was a bit stop-start.

Pressure

“I am not sure I was trying too hard but maybe I put a lot of pressure on myself.

“I am a lot more relaxed leading up to games now and I think family helps that.

“In the past I was also really hard on myself after games.

“At the time we didn’t have kids but I would come home and if I had played badly, she would put the bath on for me and not speak to me until morning!

“But now I have my kids there and I don’t even think about the game until I am back with the team.

“I would say that’s a big thing and I also look after myself miles better.

“With the kids I am up on a Sunday and we go swimming, stuff like that.

“Since my injury, I eat well and do a lot of gym work and recovery.

“That’s obviously key as I get older – I have to look after myself.

“When you’re younger, you maybe go out more but just now, it is all about family and I think that helps focus.”

‘Massive difference at Dundee’

Murray isn’t the only one who has changed, he’s also noticed a big change in the club.

In his first spell, players would arrive at Dens Park to get changed before driving themselves to training pitches that often changed from day-to-day.

Now the Dark Blues have a training centre at Dundee and Angus College and have ambitious plans to build a new stadium and a new training complex.

Tony Docherty’s arrival has also upped the standard at the club says Murray.

“I am loving it,” Murray said of his early days at Dundee.

“I also loved Ross County but it was hard on my personal life and took a toll.

“There has been a massive difference at Dundee since the last time I was here. You can see it in the professionalism that the manager has brought along with his staff.

“The way the club is looking, it is an amazing place to be and for me I am in the best years of my career.

“Ultimately, it is up to me to prove that now – there is no point just talking about it, I have to try to do it.”