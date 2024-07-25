Max Anderson bids heartfelt farewell to Dundee after more than a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Max Anderson bids heartfelt farewell to Dundee after more than a decade

The 23-year-old joined Crawley Town on Wednesday.

By George Cran
Max Anderson celebrates a Dundee goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Max Anderson celebrates a Dundee goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.

Max Anderson has sent a heartfelt farewell to everyone associated with Dundee after leaving for Crawley Town.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the English League One new boys on Wednesday.

That ended over a decade at Dens Park where he fell just short of a century of appearances for the first team.

Anderson is a two-time winner of the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award at Dundee, one of only three players to win that accolade more than once.

The midfielder was also part of the Dark Blues side that won the Championship in 2022/23, playing 16 times in the league and 27 times overall for Gary Bowyer’s side.

Max Anderson celebrates winning the Scottish Championship with fellow Dundee academy graduates. Image: SNS.

However, the Scotland U/21 cap fell out of the picture under Tony Docherty.

‘Proud and grateful’

Anderson started in Docherty’s first match in charge but was subsequently sent out on a season-long loan to Inverness.

This summer he featured in pre-season, scoring against Arbroath, but was an unused sub in League Cup wins over Bonnyrigg Rose and Arbroath once more.

His time as a Dee was up and newly-promoted League One side Crawley Town stumped up a fee to take him to the south of England.

Max Anderson played well against Celtic.
Max Anderson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Anderson took to Instagram to bid farewell, posting: “I’d like to say thank you to all players, staff, coaches and fans who have supported me since I joined at the age of 11 at Dundee FC.

“Playing for the first team was always my main goal and I am proud and grateful to have achieved that.

“I wish you all the best for the season ahead and into the future.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty gives Dundee transfer update and quizzed on Scott Fraser link
2
Simon Murray celebrates in 2024 and 2018 after scoring for Dundee.
Simon Murray at Dundee then and now - star striker on what's changed for…
4
Max Anderson has left Dundee. Image: SNS
Max Anderson joins English League One outfit as two-time Young Player of the Year…
Simon Murray celebrates his first goal as a permanent Dundee player in victory over Annan. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Dundee get over the line against Annan with a new…
Simon Murray opened his Dundee account for the season with two goals against Annan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee 'dug it out' against Annan as Tony Docherty hails double goalscorer Simon Murray
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Ambitious Antonio Portales sets lofty Dundee aims as Mexican defender targets cup run
Brechin City's Glebe Park. Image: SNS.
Key reasons why Dundee picked Brechin's Glebe Park for alternative home venue
Diego Pineda
Mexican striker Diego Pineda departs Dundee
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
31
Brechin City's Glebe Park
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner…

Conversation