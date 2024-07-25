Max Anderson bids heartfelt farewell to Dundee after more than a decade

Max Anderson has sent a heartfelt farewell to everyone associated with Dundee after leaving for Crawley Town.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the English League One new boys on Wednesday.

That ended over a decade at Dens Park where he fell just short of a century of appearances for the first team.

Anderson is a two-time winner of the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award at Dundee, one of only three players to win that accolade more than once.

The midfielder was also part of the Dark Blues side that won the Championship in 2022/23, playing 16 times in the league and 27 times overall for Gary Bowyer’s side.

However, the Scotland U/21 cap fell out of the picture under Tony Docherty.

‘Proud and grateful’

Anderson started in Docherty’s first match in charge but was subsequently sent out on a season-long loan to Inverness.

This summer he featured in pre-season, scoring against Arbroath, but was an unused sub in League Cup wins over Bonnyrigg Rose and Arbroath once more.

His time as a Dee was up and newly-promoted League One side Crawley Town stumped up a fee to take him to the south of England.

Anderson took to Instagram to bid farewell, posting: “I’d like to say thank you to all players, staff, coaches and fans who have supported me since I joined at the age of 11 at Dundee FC.

“Playing for the first team was always my main goal and I am proud and grateful to have achieved that.

“I wish you all the best for the season ahead and into the future.”