Ian Murray ‘realistic’ about Raith title bid as Rovers boss hails ‘fantastic’ achievement

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said there is “a 99.99% chance” Dundee United will win the Scottish Championship title.

It came after a bittersweet draw with Partick Thistle at Stark’s Park.

The 0-0 draw leaves United on the verge of an automatic return to the Premiership but means Rovers will finish no lower than second place.

It is the first time Raith have finished in the top of Scotland’s second tier since the 2010/11 season.

After finishing a lowly seventh last season, it is impressive progress.

‘I’m delighted with the players’

“There’s a wee tinge of regret but it’s the first time in 13 years the club has finished second in the Championship,” said Murray.

“It’s fantastic, I had a chat with the chairman as well.

“To be where we are, I’m delighted with the players. I need to congratulate them.

“It’s been a long season and we’re 21 points better off than our total from last season, with three games to go.

“We’re 20 points ahead of fifth – fantastic.”

With six points between them and Dundee United, it would take an extraordinary set of results for Raith to win the league from here.

Should Rovers drop points to Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness next Friday, Jim Goodwin’s side can wrap up the title the day after.

That would leave Raith in the semi-final of the Premiership play-off and four games away from the top flight.

Ian Murray: We have to keep believing

“You have to be realistic, it’s going to take a heck of a collapse from Dundee United,” added the Raith boss.

“I can’t see it happening, I don’t think they’ve got that in them.

“But you never know. We have to keep the belief, keep going. Keep trying to win th games.

“It doesn’t really matter, we’ll try to win the games anyway. Put a little pressure on on Friday night hopefully in a really tough game against Inverness.

“Once we get that out the way, we know exactly where we are. We’re 99.99% sure that Unite have enough in the tank, then we can really look forward and prepare.

“Play-offs are different from the regular season in any sport, things happen.

“Mentality changes, preparation and players’ mind change. The atmospheres change: it’ll probably be sold out here. That will give us a big boost.

“We’ll try to win the next three games and try to win them well.”