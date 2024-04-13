Craig Levein: St Johnstone back on the ‘rollercoaster’ after a ‘hell of a frustrating afternoon’ against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone back on the ‘rollercoaster’ after a ‘hell of a frustrating afternoon’ against Kilmarnock

The Perth side conceded two soft goals in their defeat.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was starting to believe his team had turned a corner.

But the Perth side’s performance in their 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock left him feeling the players were back on the Premiership “rollercoaster”.

A set-piece goal in both halves secured Killie three points at McDiarmid Park.

The defensive frailties that were exposed left Levein frustrated, as did his team’s failure to play like a team which was coming off a morale-boosting away win seven days earlier.

“The rollercoaster is back in operation,” he said. “It was a hell of a frustrating afternoon.

“After the last two games I’ve been talking fairly confidently about continuing at that level.

“Some of the basic stuff we didn’t do well enough.

“I acknowledge Kilmarnock are a good side who know what they’re doing and are difficult to play against.

“But that won’t stop me being frustrated about our own performance.

“We spoke about set-pieces and worked on them.

“There are roles to fulfil and everyone needs to do their job properly.

Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0.
Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

“We’d been doing that well and that’s why I say it’s back on the rollercoaster.

“We didn’t play with the confidence I thought we should have had because of our previous performances.

“Individually we didn’t have that many players who played anywhere near their best.”

‘Good chances’

Ryan McGowan hit the post before Killie scored their second goal and momentum was building towards an equaliser at that point.

“Kilmarnock didn’t batter us by any stretch of the imagination and we had some good chances,” said Levein.

“Not dozens, of course, but some good ones.

“And we didn’t take them.

“When that happens it’s a boost to the opposition.

“Those were moments that were critical because if we put the ball in the back of the net, things can change.

“But the level of disappointment is increased by my hope that I had thought we were back on track.”

Midfielder Dan Phillips was substituted midway through the second half with a rib injury.

“Dan got a knock on the ribs,” said Levein. “It’s a sore thing but I don’t know how serious it is at the moment.”

