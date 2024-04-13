Proud Tony Docherty insists Dundee will ‘attack’ top-six challenge as he hails ‘magnificent’ fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Proud Tony Docherty insists Dundee will ‘attack’ top-six challenge as he hails ‘magnificent’ fans

The Dark Blues sealed a top-half finish after a draw at Aberdeen.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty says his Dundee squad will “attack” the top six after sealing their place alongside the best of Scottish football.

The Dark Blues earned their first top-half Premiership finish since 2015 with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Aberdeen.

That point combined with a late Motherwell leveller at Hibs confirmed Docherty’s men would finish at least sixth – and bring about the possibility of European football next season.

Full-time came at Pittodrie and saw wild celebrations among the travelling support, quickly joined by the players.

And Docherty was glowing about his squad.

“I feel an enormous sense of satisfaction and pride,” he said.

Dundee players celebrate at full-time. Image: SNS

“Honestly, I’m so proud of the players. They deserve all the credit.

“In certain seasons, you can maybe get a team who will reach a cup final over three or four games.

“But to produce what we have over a full league campaign, and as a newly-promoted team, is fantastic.

Earned it

“We are a young team, the youngest squad in the league actually.

“It’s huge testament to the boys. I am so proud of them.

“We heard the fans at the end and realised what had happened between Motherwell and Hibs.

“It’s obviously fantastic, a really good gritty performance away at Aberdeen.

Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS

“The players are a brilliant bunch to work with. They deserve all the plaudits.

“They have earned that position in the top six.

“Knowing the group of players the way I do, they will attack the last part of the season and we are very much looking forward to it.”

Sporting integrity

The results mean the wrangle over a top-six finish is done and dusted before Wednesday’s controversial clash with Rangers.

And Docherty is delighted any questions over sporting integrity were put to bed after Hibs failed to win at Fir Park.

Lyall Cameron sees a shot blocked on the line. Image: SNS

“That did rankle with me, it did bother me,” Docherty admitted.

“Sporting integrity is important to me and the fact it doesn’t go to Wednesday does sit better with me.”

Dundee fans ‘pivotal’

Dundee players will be celebrating their achievement tonight but the Dens boss insists it is back to business as quickly as possible with six games of the season still to play.

The supporters have no such worries, however, as the celebrations began inside Pittodrie among around 1,500 fans.

And Docherty made special mention for the support from the stands.

“The fans have been pivotal to all we have achieved,” the Dens boss added.

“And it is a big achievement to get into the top six.

Dundee fans celebrate at full time. Image: Shutterstock

“Home and away there have been so many games where they have got us over the line.

“Their support has been fantastic.

“I wanted to put a team on the pitch that created a relationship with the fans and I think they’ve done that.

“You could see that at the end of the game.

“The fans have been absolutely magnificent this season.

“They will be proud of their team – their team are proud of them.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as Dee celebrate top-six achievement
Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
5 memorable Dundee moments at Aberdeen - from Claudio Caniggia to Leigh Griffiths and…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is preparing his side to face Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
'Advantage' Dundee in top-6 battle as Tony Docherty gives team news for crunch Aberdeen…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Have Dundee and John Nelms been outmanoeuvred in furore over Rangers game…
4
Isla Fisher won hearts at Dens Park in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Isla Fisher end up in Dundee FC strip in front of 3,000…
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5…
Dens Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday. Image: SNS.
Why was Dundee v Rangers not played on Wednesday April 3?
2
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: PA
Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists Dundee call-off 'could have been avoided by playing somewhere…
Tannadice, following a Dundee United session on the turf
Dundee United in cheeky 'perfect climate' post after Dundee v Rangers call-off
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Ex-EPL club owner slams Rangers' reaction to Dundee call-off, branding it 'ridiculous and hypocritical'

Conversation