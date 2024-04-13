Proud Tony Docherty insists Dundee will ‘attack’ top-six challenge as he hails ‘magnificent’ fans

Tony Docherty says his Dundee squad will “attack” the top six after sealing their place alongside the best of Scottish football.

The Dark Blues earned their first top-half Premiership finish since 2015 with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Aberdeen.

That point combined with a late Motherwell leveller at Hibs confirmed Docherty’s men would finish at least sixth – and bring about the possibility of European football next season.

Full-time came at Pittodrie and saw wild celebrations among the travelling support, quickly joined by the players.

And Docherty was glowing about his squad.

“I feel an enormous sense of satisfaction and pride,” he said.

“Honestly, I’m so proud of the players. They deserve all the credit.

“In certain seasons, you can maybe get a team who will reach a cup final over three or four games.

“But to produce what we have over a full league campaign, and as a newly-promoted team, is fantastic.

Earned it

“We are a young team, the youngest squad in the league actually.

“It’s huge testament to the boys. I am so proud of them.

“We heard the fans at the end and realised what had happened between Motherwell and Hibs.

“It’s obviously fantastic, a really good gritty performance away at Aberdeen.

“The players are a brilliant bunch to work with. They deserve all the plaudits.

“They have earned that position in the top six.

“Knowing the group of players the way I do, they will attack the last part of the season and we are very much looking forward to it.”

Sporting integrity

The results mean the wrangle over a top-six finish is done and dusted before Wednesday’s controversial clash with Rangers.

And Docherty is delighted any questions over sporting integrity were put to bed after Hibs failed to win at Fir Park.

“That did rankle with me, it did bother me,” Docherty admitted.

“Sporting integrity is important to me and the fact it doesn’t go to Wednesday does sit better with me.”

Dundee fans ‘pivotal’

Dundee players will be celebrating their achievement tonight but the Dens boss insists it is back to business as quickly as possible with six games of the season still to play.

The supporters have no such worries, however, as the celebrations began inside Pittodrie among around 1,500 fans.

And Docherty made special mention for the support from the stands.

“The fans have been pivotal to all we have achieved,” the Dens boss added.

“And it is a big achievement to get into the top six.

“Home and away there have been so many games where they have got us over the line.

“Their support has been fantastic.

“I wanted to put a team on the pitch that created a relationship with the fans and I think they’ve done that.

“You could see that at the end of the game.

“The fans have been absolutely magnificent this season.

“They will be proud of their team – their team are proud of them.”