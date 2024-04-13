12 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate top-six finish

There may have been no goals to cheer but that didn’t stop Dundee players and fans celebrating wildly at Aberdeen.

The full-time whistle from referee Nick Walsh brought joy to all associated with the Dark Blues at Pittodrie.

Around 1,500 away fans made the journey up the east coast and were joined in celebration by the players on the pitch.

The 0-0 draw, combined with Motherwell’s late leveller at Hibs, earned Dundee their first top-six finish since 2015.

Manager Tony Docherty hailed the impact of the club’s “magnificent” fans saying “their club is proud of them” after the achievement.

The Dark Blues now head into the final six matches of the campaign chasing the club’s best league finish since Jocky Scott led the Dee to fifth place in 1999.

Courier Sport has picked out the best photos from Pittodrie as Dees celebrated on the pitch and in the stands.