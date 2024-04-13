Dundee FC 12 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate top-six finish The Dark Blues sealed their place in the Premiership's top half with a 0-0 draw at Aberdeen. By George Cran April 13 2024, 7:10pm April 13 2024, 7:10pm Share 12 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate top-six finish Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4948385/12-best-pictures-as-dundee-fans-and-players-celebrate-top-six-finish/ Copy Link 0 comment Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock There may have been no goals to cheer but that didn’t stop Dundee players and fans celebrating wildly at Aberdeen. The full-time whistle from referee Nick Walsh brought joy to all associated with the Dark Blues at Pittodrie. Around 1,500 away fans made the journey up the east coast and were joined in celebration by the players on the pitch. The 0-0 draw, combined with Motherwell’s late leveller at Hibs, earned Dundee their first top-six finish since 2015. Manager Tony Docherty hailed the impact of the club’s “magnificent” fans saying “their club is proud of them” after the achievement. The Dark Blues now head into the final six matches of the campaign chasing the club’s best league finish since Jocky Scott led the Dee to fifth place in 1999. Courier Sport has picked out the best photos from Pittodrie as Dees celebrated on the pitch and in the stands. Young Dees hail their team. Image: Shutterstock Dundee players ignore the rain at full-time. Image: SNS The full-time whistle goes! Image: Shutterstock A hug for the skipper at full-time. Image: Shutterstock Travelling Dees at the final whistle. Image: Shutterstock Mexican Antonio Portales enjoys the moment. Image: Shutterstock Blue-eyed boy – Luke McCowan has some fun at full-time. Image: Shutterstock Jordan McGhee leads the celebrations. Image: Shutterstock Fans enjoy the moment. Image: Shutterstock Dundee fans celebrate as news from Motherwell comes through. Image: SNS Dee-light! Supporter joy as their favourites grab a top-six finish. Image: Shutterstock
