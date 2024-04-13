Crew tackles car fire on A921 near Kirkcaldy

Fire crews have extinguished a car fire on the A921 near Kirkcaldy.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service battled the blaze for around 30 minutes on Saturday evening.

One appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station attended the scene near the Redhouse Roundabout.

There were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at the car fire.

“We had one appliance from Kirkcaldy in attendance.

“The stop call came in at 6.55pm.

“There were no reported injuries.”