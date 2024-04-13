Fife Crew tackles car fire on A921 near Kirkcaldy There were no reported injuries. By Kieran Webster April 13 2024, 7:12pm April 13 2024, 7:12pm Share Crew tackles car fire on A921 near Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4948405/car-fire-a921-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment A car on fire on the A921 near Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Fire crews have extinguished a car fire on the A921 near Kirkcaldy. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service battled the blaze for around 30 minutes on Saturday evening. One appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station attended the scene near the Redhouse Roundabout. There were no reported injuries. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at the car fire. “We had one appliance from Kirkcaldy in attendance. “The stop call came in at 6.55pm. “There were no reported injuries.”
