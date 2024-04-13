Glenn Middleton reveals soundtrack to Dundee United title charge: ‘No chance we’re changing that!’

Dundee United are looking a safe bet to claim the Championship title – ever since Craig Sibbald started playing “The Gambler” in the Tangerines’ dressing room.

United ace Glenn Middleton revealed that Sibbald oversees the pre-match tunes and, while some of his choices may be “questionable”, the Kenny Rogers classic is certainly bringing good fortune.

And with the Tangerines on a hot streak, he has no intention of rolling the dice at this stage of the campaign.

“Sibbs (Sibbald) is the dressing room DJ, although he’s a bit questionable at times – he’s into his country music at the minute,” smiled Middleton.

“We’ve got a bit of a routine going on; before the start of every game, “The Gambler” is played. It gets everyone going and it’s a good atmosphere. No chance we’re changing that now. It’s sticking until the end of the season!

“It just came on once and it clicked, and before you know it, we’re seven points clear.”

He added: “It’s a really good atmosphere to be a part of here and, as the gaffer said at the start of the season, it could be one of the best seasons of our careers. You don’t get a chance to win a league title too often, regardless of the level.

“That can’t be sniffed at, and no-one can ever take that away from you, IF that is what we eventually go on to do. But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.”

Champagne on ice

United hammered Morton 4-1 on Friday night, with Middleton slamming home his fifth strike of the season.

The Terrors lead Raith Rovers by six points and, such is their vastly superior goal difference, a win against Ayr at Tannadice next Saturday will effectively secure their return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Indeed, if Inverness – managed by ex-United striker Duncan Ferguson – beat Rovers next Friday night, then the Tangerines will be de facto champions before they next kick a ball.

But, reflecting their circumspect manager Jim Goodwin, the champagne will be remaining on ice until the job is done.

“There has never been a danger of us getting carried away,” continued Middleton.

“Throughout the season, even when we’ve had poor results, we’ve taken them on the chin. But there has never been an overreaction to a poor result OR a good result.

“No-one is getting ahead of themselves; you’re not having to pull anyone back and calm the mood. Long may that continue, until the job is finally done.”

Middleton: I love playing for United

Should United ultimately hold the Championship title aloft – and it would take an almighty collapse for that not to happen – then Middleton can take immense pride in the part he has played.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone winger is the most prolific creative force in the second tier, contributing 13 league assists, three ahead of Ayr’s Jamie Murphy.

In total, he boasts 19 goal contributions – scoring and assists combined – in all competitions.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing in this team this season,” added Middleton. “I love playing for the club, it means a lot.

“Hopefully, we can just carry on and get over the line, and achieve what we want to at the end of the season.”